This Pic Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya And Navya Naveli Nanda Must Be Abhishek's Favourite

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Highlights "My girls," wrote Abhishek Aishwarya looked ravishing in a golden sari Shweta had also attended the party

The Bachchans (minus Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan) headlined Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party on Saturday night, held at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home. Aishwarya and Abhishek were accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya, 6, to the star-studded night while Shweta Bachchan Nanda's plus was one daughter Navya. They were all dressed to impress and posed graciously for the cameras. From inside the party, Abhishek shared an adorable picture of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya and captioned it as, "My girls." (Thank you, Abhishek for the picture). Stars like Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Asin, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have liked their picture.



My girls. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 30, 2018 at 2:37pm PDT



Meanwhile, before going to the party, Aishwarya had shared this.

MINE A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jun 30, 2018 at 10:04am PDT





Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya looked ravishing in a golden sari while little Aaradhya was cute as a button in a pink lehenga.



Shweta and Navya opted for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. Shweta wore a white sari, to which she gave a trendy touch and Navya looked pretty in a green and golden sari, which she paired with a matching blouse halter-neck blouse, earrings and a maangteeka.



Shweta is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's elder child. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Apart from Navya, the couple are also parents to son Agastya.



