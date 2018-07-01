This Pic Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya And Navya Naveli Nanda Must Be Abhishek's Favourite

The Bachchans (minus Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan) headlined Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party on Saturday night

Updated: July 01, 2018 13:17 IST
Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya (Image courtesy: bachchan)

The Bachchans (minus Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan) headlined Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement party on Saturday night, held at Nita and Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai home. Aishwarya and Abhishek were accompanied by their daughter Aaradhya, 6, to the star-studded night while Shweta Bachchan Nanda's plus was one daughter Navya. They were all dressed to impress and posed graciously for the cameras. From inside the party, Abhishek shared an adorable picture of Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Navya and captioned it as, "My girls." (Thank you, Abhishek for the picture). Stars like Preity Zinta, Dia Mirza, Asin, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have liked their picture.

Take a look.
 

 

My girls.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on


Meanwhile, before going to the party, Aishwarya had shared this.

 

 

MINE

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



(Wow).

Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya looked ravishing in a golden sari while little Aaradhya was cute as a button in a pink lehenga.

Shweta and Navya opted for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla couture. Shweta wore a white sari, to which she gave a trendy touch and Navya looked pretty in a green and golden sari, which she paired with a matching blouse halter-neck blouse, earrings and a maangteeka.

 


Shweta is Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's elder child. She is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda. Apart from Navya, the couple are also parents to son Agastya.

Abhishek is Shweta's younger sibling. He married Aishwarya Rai in April 2007.

Aishwarya's upcoming film in Fanney Khan, in which she co-stars with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Abhishek will be next seen in Manmarziyan.

 

 

 

 

