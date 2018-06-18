Father's Day: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pics Of Aaradhya And Abhishek Will Leave You Smiling

Two late posts on Father's Day were shared by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, much to the delight of her Instagram followers. In the latest one, Aishwarya poses with husband Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya, 6. Their photo appears to be taken during one of the Indian Super League (ISL) football matches. Abhishek co-owns a team in ISL. The other picture shared by the actress features three generations. Her mother Vrinda, Aishwarya and Aaradhya. Aishwarya also hold a picture of her dad Krishnaraj Rai, who died of cancer in March 2017. For both the posts, Aishwarya used heart emoticons as the caption.
See the pictures shared by Aishwarya on Father's Day.
This morning, Aishwarya gave another reason for her fans to be happy about. Yes, another family picture arrived. "Sisters Sunday," she captioned the post. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo pose happily with members of Aishwarya's family, who appear to be the actress' cousins (as mentioned in her post).
Inside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Sunday.
Abhishek had posted two pictures on the occasion of Father's Day. In the afternoon, he shared a throwback photo with dad Amitabh Bachchan and wrote, "For holding my hand and guiding my through it all... For teaching me by leading by example... For still holding my hand and for your unending love and support. Happy Father's Day! Love you Pa."
CommentsAnd, the other post was an adorable picture of Abhishek with daughter Aaradhya. "Happy Father's Day to this angel for making me a father and making me realise what it takes to do what a father needs to do. I hope I can make you very proud. Papa loves you," he wrote.
