Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are Back. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went, conquered the Cannes Film Festival and returned to India with daughter Aaradhya on Monday night. Aishwarya opted for a black top and denim and a colour-coordinated shrug over it while Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a red printed frock. The mother-daughter duo had big smiles on their faces. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal. It was her 17th appearance in Cannes. She walked the red carpet over the weekend and made the spotlight follow her on both the days. Take a look at Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures at the Mumbai airport.
Now back home, seems like Aishwarya is already up with her mommy duties. Earlier this morning, she Instagrammed a picture of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya studies and wrote, "Back to School."
Aishwarya debuted on Instagram last week (right on time) and kept us posted with her Cannes outings.
For her first red carpet appearance this year, Aishwarya wore a stellar butterfly gown by designer Michael Cinco, which had a 10-foot long train.
On Day 1, Aaradhya accompanied her mother till the red carpet.
Aishwarya's second appearance on the red carpet, in a stunning ivory gown by Rami Kadi, also won hearts.
Actress Sonam Kapoor has taken over the L'Oreal duties from Aishwarya now. She walked the red carpet last night and will make an appearance on Tuesday also. Before Aishwarya and Sonam, Deepika Padukone walked on the Cannes red carpet for L'Oreal.
