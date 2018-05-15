Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are Back. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went, conquered the Cannes Film Festival and returned to India with daughter Aaradhya on Monday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 15, 2018 11:16 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport

  1. Aishwarya wore a black top and denim and a shrug over it
  2. Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a red printed frock
  3. Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet over the weekend
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan went, conquered the Cannes Film Festival and returned to India with daughter Aaradhya on Monday night. Aishwarya opted for a black top and denim and a colour-coordinated shrug over it while Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a red printed frock. The mother-daughter duo had big smiles on their faces. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the 71st Cannes Film Festival as a brand ambassador for cosmetics giant L'Oreal. It was her 17th appearance in Cannes. She walked the red carpet over the weekend and made the spotlight follow her on both the days. Take a look at Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pictures at the Mumbai airport.
 
aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv
 
aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv
 
aishwarya rai bachchan ndtv

(How cute is Aaradhya?).

Now back home, seems like Aishwarya is already up with her mommy duties. Earlier this morning, she Instagrammed a picture of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya studies and wrote, "Back to School."
 
 

Back to School

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya debuted on Instagram last week (right on time) and kept us posted with her Cannes outings.

For her first red carpet appearance this year, Aishwarya wore a stellar butterfly gown by designer Michael Cinco, which had a 10-foot long train.
 


On Day 1, Aaradhya accompanied her mother till the red carpet.
 
 

Circle of Life

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Aishwarya's second appearance on the red carpet, in a stunning ivory gown by Rami Kadi, also won hearts.
 

Here's a recap of Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Cannes diaries.
 
 

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS...

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on


 
 

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

 
 

 

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Actress Sonam Kapoor has taken over the L'Oreal duties from Aishwarya now. She walked the red carpet last night and will make an appearance on Tuesday also. Before Aishwarya and Sonam, Deepika Padukone walked on the Cannes red carpet for L'Oreal.
 



