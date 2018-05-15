Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aaradhya Are Back. See Pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at Mumbai airport

Highlights Aishwarya wore a black top and denim and a shrug over it Aaradhya looked cute as a button in a red printed frock Aishwarya walked the Cannes red carpet over the weekend

Back to School A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 14, 2018 at 7:48pm PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:16am PDT

Circle of Life A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 12, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

Get Aishwarya Rai's stunning red carpet look with Infallible Pro Matte Liquid lipstick 300 Blushing Ambition, Superliner Superstar Duo Designer Silver, La Palette Nude in Beige & Superstar mascara for lashes that steal the spotlight! https://t.co/RFTGXqhkaT#LifeAtCannespic.twitter.com/6vFiwmVnls — L'Oréal Paris India (@LOrealParisIn) May 13, 2018

SUNSHINE n RAINBOWS... A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:15pm PDT

LOVE LOVE LOVE .... n RESPECT@helenmirren A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 1:48pm PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLYHappiest Mama in the World A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:57am PDT

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 13, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

For the latest Election Results & Live Updates from Karnataka log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.