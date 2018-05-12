After Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram Debut, Abhishek Says 'Show Some Love'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram debut is being followed up by a follower count of over 2.5 lakhs (garnered in almost a day's time). As if a comment on her maiden post was not enough to identify Aishwarya's Instagram profile as the official one that Abhishek also introduced the newly made Instagram handle on Friday evening with a post on his own feed. Abhishek also plugged in Cannes and he sharing a throwback photo of himself and Aishwarya from Cannes, when she walked the red carpet with Abhishek. "Throwback to Cannes in 2007 shortly after our marriage. And now the Mrs. is on Instagram too @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb show the love guys. #MrsB (sic)," Instagrammed the Bol Bachchan actor. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram profile is still unverified.
Highlights
- Aishwarya made her Instagram debut on Thursday
- Abhishek introduced her profile on his Instagram
- A shout out arrived from Sonam Kapoor too
Aishwarya and Abhishek married on April 27, 2007 a month after which she sashayed down the red carpet later in May. The duo are parents to daughter Aaradhya, who turned six in November last year. Aaradhya has been accompanying the former beauty queen to Cannes since she was a baby and has joined her mother at the French Riviera this year too.
Aishwarya's Instagram profile was given a verification of sorts by Abhishek Bachchan himself after he asked for photo courtesy on Aishwarya's maiden post. "How about a photo credit, Mrs B?" he wrote.
According to a Pinkvilla report, Aishwarya Rai is upset with her PR team for the dry response on her social media debut. A source told Pinkvilla: "Aishwarya is upset with the way her social media debut happened. This is not what she expected. In 6 hours her profile has not even crossed 20,000 followers, which is very unlikely, given her popularity. She is also upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile."
CommentsMeanwhile, Aishwarya's fellow L'Oreal ambassador Sonam Kapoor also welcomed the former beauty queen on Instagram. "My gorgeous co-ambassador is on Instagram! Can't wait to see you kill it at Cannes," Sonam Instagrammed along with a throwback photo.
May 12 marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first appearance on the Cannes red carpet. She will also walk the Croisette on Sunday. She represents cosmetics giant L'Oreal in the French Riviera. Deepika Padukone, another L'Oreal ambassador has already made stunning red carpet appearances this year while Sonam Kapoor will walk the Croisette on May 14 and May 15.