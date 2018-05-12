Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Summer Sequined Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential

Highlights
- Aishwarya's sequined dress was designed by Manish Arora
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked just perfect
- Aishwarya completes 17 years at Cannes this time
Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look at Cannes:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, earlier teased fans by sharing a glimpse of her dress on her newly-created Instagram account. Aishwarya debuted on social media a day before she took up her ambassador duties at the film festival. "Feel the light," Aishwarya captioned the picture she shared on Instagram with her 1.3 lakh followers.
After Aishwarya, Sonam Kapoor will take over as L'Oreal ambassador. The newly married actress is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.