Cannes 2018: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Summer Sequined Dress Is A Wardrobe Essential

Aishwraya Rai Bachchan made a case for sequin in her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: May 12, 2018 16:00 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

  1. Aishwarya's sequined dress was designed by Manish Arora
  2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked just perfect
  3. Aishwarya completes 17 years at Cannes this time
Stop everything and look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first absolutely gorgeous look at the Cannes Film Festival. For her first Cannes 2018 appearance, Aishwarya chose a bright sequined outfit from the shelves of Manish Arora. The base colour of the dress brings out the colour of Aishwarya's eyes. Light make-up and wavy hairdo finished out her look. Aishwraya's overall look complemented the summer ambience of the French Riviera. Aishwraya Rai Bachchan is attending the Cannes Film Festival for the 17th year thi s time in association with cosmetic brand L'Oreal.

Take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first look at Cannes:
 
 
 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a Cannes veteran, earlier teased fans by sharing a glimpse of her dress on her newly-created Instagram account. Aishwarya debuted on social media a day before she took up her ambassador duties at the film festival. "Feel the light," Aishwarya captioned the picture she shared on Instagram with her 1.3 lakh followers.
 
 

Before Aishwarya, actress Deepika Padukone represented L'Oreal on the Cannes red carpet on May 10 and May 11. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the red carpet tonight and then on Sunday.

After Aishwarya, Sonam Kapoor will take over as L'Oreal ambassador. The newly married actress is scheduled to walk the red carpet on May 14 and May 15.

