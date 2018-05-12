Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Debuts On Instagram, Husband Abhishek Bachchan 'Verifies' Her Account With Cute Comment Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a little over 1 lakh followers, 12 hours after her Instagram debut

Have you seen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram debut post(s) yet? Fret not... We have that covered for you right here. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently on her annual Cannes visit , made an Instagram debt a la Aamir Khan style with an 9-post grid comprising a picture of herself holding her daughter Aaradhya (presumably when she was born in 2011). Aishwarya captioned it: "And I was born again." Aishwarya's Instagram profile is unverified for now and but her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan's comment on the photo sort of verifies the authenticity of the profile. Abhishek Bachchan , who definitely has an eye for photography, demanded picture credit. "How about a photo credit Mrs. B?," he wrote in the comments section.Since her debut on Friday night, Aishwarya's profile has gathered over 1 lakh followers. According to a Pinkvilla report, Aishwarya Rai is upset with her PR team for the dry response on her social media debut. She reportedly schooled the team for the shabby execution. Celebs such as Aamir Khan had the verification blue tick even before they posted on Instagram but almost 12 hours later, Aishwarya's Instagram page is still unverified.A source told Pinkvilla : "Aishwarya is upset with the way her social media debut happened. This is not what she expected. In 6 hours her profile has not even crossed 20,000 followers, which is very unlikely, given her popularity. She is also upset that there is no blue tick on her profile, making people wonder about the authenticity of the profile." Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will walk the Cannes red carpet tonight at the behest of cosmetics brand L'Oreal, which she has endorsed at the French Riviera for 17 years now. She will make her second red carpet appearance for 2018 on Sunday.Aishwarya will handover her L'Oreal ambassador duty to actress Sonam Kapoor, who is scheduled to make her red carpet appearances on May 14 and May 15.