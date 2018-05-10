Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is All Set For Her Instagram Debut. Details Here In a statement released by the actress' team, it's said that Aishwarya will make her official entry to Instagram to thank her humongous fan-following

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set for her official foray into the world of social media - the 44-year-old actress will make her debut on Instagram on Friday, stated news agency PTI. In a statement released by the actress' team, it's revealed that Aishwarya will make her official entry to Instagram to thank her humongous fan-following, who shower constant love and support. "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always been a private person and her presence on the social media platform is basically her way of thanking all her well-wishers who have been hiving her so much love through the start of her career; a way to directly connect with them," read a press release from Aishwarya's team, reported PTI.According to PTI, a source close to thestar revealed that the decision was taken on Aishwarya's part to stay connected with her fans not just from India but also abroad. With an official account, Aishwarya intends to keep her fans updated with the professional and personal happenings of her life, added the source.While she will be officially available on Instagram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan doesn't have accounts on either Facebook or Twitter.Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's arrival is currently awaited at the French Riviera. The Cannes veteran will walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on May 12 and May 13. This will be Aishwarya's 18th year at the film festival, where she will represent cosmetics giant L'Oreal. Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor will also attend the film fest and walk the red carpet on separate days. On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Fanne Khan , co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. 2016'sremains her last film so far.(With inputs from PTI)