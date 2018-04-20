Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals If She Secretly Checks Abhishek's Phone

We're not giving the answer away - watch whether Aishwarya picked 'Never' or 'Have' here

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 20, 2018 16:17 IST
Today happens to be Aishwarya and Abhishek's 11th anniversary (courtesy bachchan)

  1. A video of Aishwarya playing 'Never Have I Ever' has gone viral
  2. Aishwarya revealed if she secretly checks Abhishek's phone in the video
  3. Friday marks Aishwarya and Abhishek's 11th anniversary
An Instagram video dated March 25 has been rediscovered by the Internet and is going viral like wildfire today because of the question Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who features in the video clipped from an interview, is asked in it. Aishwarya, 44, is engaged in a game of 'Never Have I Ever' with the interviewer - if you've never played it, it just means you have to respond to questions about whether or not you have done or said something (and so on) with a 'Never' or 'Have.' In this version, Aishwarya is equipped with the responses on placards that she holds up. And the question that's sent the video so viral is this: "Never have I ever checked messages from my partner's phone secretly."

Given that the partner in question is actor Abhishek Bachchan, the question is a biggie. We're not giving the answer away - watch whether Aishwarya picked 'Never' or 'Have' here:
 


Today happens to be Aishwarya and Abhishek's 11th anniversary, which explains why a video from a month ago is trending so much later. The actors fell in love on the sets of 2007 film Guru, although they had also worked together previously in films like vDhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Na Kaho. Their engagement was announced in January 2007 and Aishwarya and Abhishek married months later. Daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011. Now 6, Aaradhya is a familiar presence at showbiz events, accompanies her mother to the annual Cannes Film Festival, and was seen last month at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash's engagement to which she was reportedly invited specially by Nita Ambani.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is currently working on Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor. She is expected to attend the Cannes Film Festival next month as a L'Oreal ambassador, details of which have not yet been revealed.

Happy anniversary, Aishwarya and Abhishek.
 

