Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reveals If She Secretly Checks Abhishek's Phone

Highlights
- A video of Aishwarya playing 'Never Have I Ever' has gone viral
- Aishwarya revealed if she secretly checks Abhishek's phone in the video
- Friday marks Aishwarya and Abhishek's 11th anniversary
Given that the partner in question is actor Abhishek Bachchan, the question is a biggie. We're not giving the answer away - watch whether Aishwarya picked 'Never' or 'Have' here:
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays Never Have I Ever FOLLOW @asian_dramaland @INSTABOLLYWOOD.FC #bollywood #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #deepikapadukone #bollywoodactress #srk #katrinakaif #priyankachopra #bollywoodfaroshion #ranveersingh #varundhawan #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #bollywoodactor #kareenakapoor #kingkhan #bollywoodstyle #india #akshaykumar #jacquelinefernandez #sidharthmalhotra #shraddhakapoor #indian #kajol #sonakshisinha #tigershroff #bebo #ajaydevgan #ranimukherjee #dishapatani
Today happens to be Aishwarya and Abhishek's 11th anniversary, which explains why a video from a month ago is trending so much later. The actors fell in love on the sets of 2007 film Guru, although they had also worked together previously in films like vDhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Na Kaho. Their engagement was announced in January 2007 and Aishwarya and Abhishek married months later. Daughter Aaradhya was born in 2011. Now 6, Aaradhya is a familiar presence at showbiz events, accompanies her mother to the annual Cannes Film Festival, and was seen last month at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's son Akash's engagement to which she was reportedly invited specially by Nita Ambani.
Happy anniversary, Aishwarya and Abhishek.