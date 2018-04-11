Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Anil Kapoor's Fanne Khan Also? A List Of Troubled KriArj Films

Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment is making headlines again - this time for the trouble in the filming of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's Fanne Khan. A mid-day report stated that the film's shooting was stalled by the crew members, who've alleged that their dues have not been cleared. "We were told that the payments would come in by early March, but haven't received a penny. So, we've decided not to start work on the next schedule (filming of two songs) till we get paid," a source told mid-day, adding that the makers have been given "an ultimatum to clear the dues by April 15."
Highlights
- Fanne Khan's release date has been postponed to July 13
- KriArj Entertainment's dispute with John for Parmanu recently is still on
- Shahid's film shoot was also stalled recently
Though Prernaa Arora remained unavailable for comment, Fanne Khan's co-producer Rajiv Tandon (of Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures) told mid-day: "I am personally looking into payments and there isn't any delay from our end." He also said that the filming was delayed because the desired choreographers were unavailable for the shoot. Mr Tandon also confirmed that Fanne Khan's release has been postponed to July 13 to avoid clash with "other bigger films."
Fanne Khan is the fourth film co-produced by KriArj Entertainment which has been troubled by financial dealings this year. Here's a recap of all the other embattled films under KriArj Entertainment banner.
#1 Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath
Kedarnath, meant to be Sara Ali Khan's debut film, almost fell apart because of a tussle between Prernaa Arora and director Abhishek Kapoor. The latter alleged lack of transparency in the financial dealing while Prenaa's company blamed the Kai Po Che! director's unprofessional behaviour and mismanagement for delay in the movie. It was also reported that Abhishek Kapoor and KriArj Entertainment had filed lawsuits against each other but everything came on track after a few negotiations. Kedarnath also stars Sushant Singh Rajput.
#2 John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran
KriArj Entertainment's fall out with John Abraham's company over Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is quite recent. Both companies have accused each other of mismanaging the finances. John Abraham eventually announced that he would release Parmanu without KriArj Entertainment's partnership. He even released a poster (without crediting Prernaa's company) and a new release date of his film:
As of now, John Abraham has filed three criminal complaints against Prernaa Arora and her company while the latter told mid-day that she too has initiated a legal case against JA Productions. "John will become the laughing stock of the industry when the truth comes out," she said.
Parmanu's release date has been shifted thrice - first to avoid clash with "Padmaavat" and later with PadMan and Pari (both of which are co-produced by KriArj Entertainment).
#3 Shahid Kapoor's Batti Gul Meter Chaalu
CommentsBollywood Hungama reported that the shooting of Shahid Kapoor's Meter Gul Batti Chaalu has been stalled over non-payment issues. The owner of the hotel, where the crew of the film was staying, locked down the building and "has taken custody of all the belongings and property of the shoot from location," the report stated. Shahid Kapoor, who had to reach the shooting location on Tuesday, has reportedly rescheduled his itinerary till the issue is sorted. Batti Gul Meter Chaalu also stars Shraddha Kapoor.
In between the legal tussles, KriArj Entertainment announced that they've purchased the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din - for which they've approached Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.