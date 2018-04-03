Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says She Was Approached For Woh Kaun Thi? And Raat Aur Din Remakes

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan confirmed that she has been approached for the remakes of Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din. The 44-year-old actress told Vogue India: "I've been approached for the remake of Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity... we're still working out the details. I've also been approached for a remake of Woh Kaun Thi?" Raat Aur Din featured Nargis in lead role while Woh Kaun Thi? starred Sadhana Shivdasani. Aishwarya said that when she was filming Shabd with Sanjay Dutt, who is Nargis' son, the actor told her he would have loved for Aishwarya to play the part. "I was very touched," said Aishwarya. Woh Kaun Thi? makers are reportedly planning to sign Shahid Kapoor for Manoj Kumar's role.
Aishwarya Rai is currently filming Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Of her role in the Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra-produced film, Aishwarya said: "In Fanne Khan, I'm playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story."
Work aside, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. "I spend all my time with Aaradhya." Aaradhya has accompanied Aishwarya to Cannes for six years now. In the past couple of years, Aaradhya has also become a red carpet darling of sorts.