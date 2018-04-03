Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says She Was Approached For Woh Kaun Thi? And Raat Aur Din Remakes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said Sanjay Dutt once told her he would have liked her to play Nargis' character in the remake of Raat Aur Din

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival. (Image courtesy: _aishwaryaraibachchan) New Delhi: Highlights "Raat Aur Din remake is a great opportunity," says Aishwarya Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently filming Fanne Khan She says her role in "intrinsic to the story" of Fanne Khan Woh Kaun Thi? and Raat Aur Din. The 44-year-old actress told Raat Aur Din, which is a great opportunity... we're still working out the details. Raat Aur Din featured Nargis in lead role while Woh Kaun Thi? starred Sadhana Shivdasani. Aishwarya said that when she was filming Shabd with Sanjay Dutt, who is Nargis' son, the actor told her he would have loved for Aishwarya to play the part. "I was very touched," said Aishwarya. Woh Kaun Thi? makers are reportedly planning to



Aishwarya Rai is currently filming Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Of her role in the Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra-produced film, Aishwarya said: "In Fanne Khan, I'm playing a chapter in the narrative that I believe is intrinsic to the story."



Apart from films, Aishwarya is looking forward to her date with the Cannes Film Festival, which she has attended for 16 years. Aishwarya is one of brand ambassadors of cosmetics giant L'Oreal. She has represented her films Devdas and Sarbjit at the film festival too.



Work aside, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her six-year-old daughter Aaradhya. "I spend all my time with Aaradhya." Aaradhya has accompanied Aishwarya to Cannes for six years now. In the past couple of years, Aaradhya has also become a red carpet darling of sorts.



