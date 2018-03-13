Shahid Kapoor May Star In Manoj Kumar's Woh Kaun Thi? Remake

Manoj Kumar and Sadhana's Woh Kaun Thi? will be remade by Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, reports news agency IANS. In addition, a source told mid-day that actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently engaged by the production house in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, is being considered for the lead role. "Shahid has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora in the course of Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot. After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of Woh Kaun Thi?, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar's role," a source told mid-day.
KriArj Entertainment has acquired the remake rights of the 1964 film along with two songs - Naina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim and Lag Ja Gale. "The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of Woh Kaun Thi?. The film cannot be imagined without those songs," Prernaa said in a statement, reports IANS. Both Naina Barse Rimjhim Rimjhim and Lag Ja Gale have been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Madan Mohan.
"It is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhanaji, Lataji and the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era," she added. Who Kaun Thi? was directed by Raj Khosla.
(with inputs from IANS)