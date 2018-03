Shahid Kapoor May Star In Manoj Kumar's Woh Kaun Thi? Remake

Highlights Who Kaun Thi? featured Manoj Kumar and Sadhana in lead roles Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu producers have acquired the remake rights The remake will also retain two songs from the original film

Manoj Kumar and Sadhana'swill be remade by Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment, reports news agency IANS. In addition, a source told mid-day that actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently engaged by the production house in, is being considered for the lead role. "Shahid has developed a great rapport with Prernaa Arora in the course of Batti Gul Meter Chalu shoot . After this project, he is committed to doing two more films with the studio. So when they bought the remake rights of, he was one of the first choices to essay Manoj Kumar's role," a source told mid-day KriArj Entertainment has acquired the remake rights of the 1964 film along with two songs -and. "The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of. The film cannot be imagined without those songs," Prernaa said in a statement, reports IANS. Bothandhave been sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Madan Mohan."It is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhana, Lataand the great actor Manoj Kumarwho are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era," she added.was directed by Raj Khosla. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in "" and currently he's filmingwith co-star Shraddha Kapoor. This is Shahid and Shraddha's second film together after 2015's(with inputs from IANS)