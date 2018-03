Internet's Smitten With These Pics Of Shahid Kapoor. Seen Yet?

Highlights "Shahid, your smile," read a comment Several users have left a heart emoticon on Shahid's picture Shahid co-stars with Shraddha in Batti Gul Meter Chalu

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently busy filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand, has posted a collage of his pictures and, the Internet's smitten (like always). In the pictures, posted some hours ago on Instagram, Shahid can be seen smiling and the different moods of him have been captured. "Shahid, your smile" and "wow" are some of the several comments posted on Shahid's picture. Several users have left a heart emoticon. The picture appears to be from the sets of Shree Narayan Singh's, which Shahid started filming some weeks ago. He has now been joined by co-star Shraddha Kapoor on sets. The team is currently in Tehri.See the picture which Shahid posted. It has got over 5.82 lakh likes (and counting).Earlier, he also shared a couple of pictures fromsets.This picture of Shahid and Shraddha was shared widely last Friday.Chalu reportedly casts Shahid as a lawyer. It is Shahid and Shraddha's second collaboration afterOf casting Shahid in the film, Shree Narayan Singh earlier told news agency PTI, "With films likeand, Shahid Kapoor has definitely proved his mettle as an actor. Having said that, his star presence is undeniable and I look forward to working with him." The film is expected to hit screens this year in August and also stars Yami Gautam. Shahid was last seen in the hugely-successful film "," which hit the screen in January. "," directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Shahid with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Shahid Kapoor, 37, is married to Mira Rajput. The couple are parents to daughter Misha.