Shahid Kapoor Returns To Mumbai With Wife Mira, Daughter Misha. See Pics At Airport

Shahid turned 37 on Sunday and reportedly flew to Amritsar

Actor Shahid Kapoor reached Mumbai with family on Monday evening. Shahid, wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha were photographed at the airport, along with father Pankaj Kapur. Shahid turned 37 on Sunday and reportedly flew to Amritsar to spend some time with family. He was shooting for the forthcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand last week. Shahid and Mira were dressed casually while baby Misha looked cute in grey top and pink pyjama. In a tweet, Shahid had thanked everyone for the birthday wishes and added that it was the day to remember megastar Sridevi, who died late Saturday in Dubai.

"Want to sincerely thank you all for your wishes. But today is the day to remember Srideviji. To remember her for her brilliance and the magic she brought into our lives. All our love and wishes must be for her today. May she rest in peace," Shahid tweeted.
 

He married Mira Rajput in an extremely private ceremony in New Delhi in July 2015. Their daughter Misha was born next year in August.

Shahid Kapoor starred in this year's most-awaited film "Padmaavat", which released on January 25. He played Maharawal Ratan Singh in the film. Deepika Padukone played Rani Padmavati and Ranveer Singh starred as Alauddin Khilji in the film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Padmaavat" earned has earned over Rs 282 crore and the worldwide collection stands over Rs 500 crore.

Shahid co-stars with Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, a film directed by Shree Narayan Singh.
 

