For 'Padmaavat' Star Shahid Kapoor, Wife Mira Rajput Will Always Be His 'Padmavati'

Actor Shahid Kapoor gave all the credit of his performance in "", in which he featured as Rani Padmavati's husband Rawal Ratan Singh, to his wife Mira Rajput. In a recent interview to DNA , Shahid spoke about Mira and how she helped him in his role. "I do not think I would have been able to understand my on screen relationship with my queen and the dynamic of that equation if I hadn't been married for those one-and-a-half years," DNA quoted Shahid as saying. For Shahid, Mira is his 'Padmavati.' Shahid said, "" is the first time where I played a married man who is in a complex relationship. I don't think I would have been able to play the character of Rawal Ratan Singh if I didn't enjoy marital bliss. Our marriage has been a huge journey for Mira and me. For me, Mira will always be my Padmavati." Shahid is celebrating his 37th birthday today and is currently spending some quality time with his family in Beas, Punjab. Shahid married Mira in 2015 and the couple welcomed a baby girl Misha, next year. Shahid also spoke about her daughter. He said, "I can't see beyond my daughter and I think my wife is slightly jealous. I keep teasing her that it's, everything is coming full circle because that's exactly how it is in her house. My mother-in-law keeps telling me how Mira is her daddy's girl and she is the third spoke in the wheel. She is the apple of her dad's eye; just the way Misha is mine . So, my wife has to live with it."Shahid Kapoor has multiple reasons to celebrate - his latest film "" directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to touch the 300 crore while he also hasin the pipeline. The film is directed by Shree Narayan Singh offame. The film is currently being shot in Uttarakhand and also stars Yami Gautam. The film is scheduled to release on Aug 31.We wish Shahid Kapoor, a very happy birthday.