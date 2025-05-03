Mira Rajput On Marrying Shahid Kapoor At The Age Of 20: "It Was Quite Isolating"

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's arranged marriage has been a topic of great interest ever since 2015, it has been a decade of their marriage. They have two kids Zain and Misha.

Recently in conversation with Naina Bhan and Sakshi Shivdasani on their YouTube channel Moment of Silence, Mira got candid about the initial phase of her marriage. She confessed that she and her friends evolved separately and it was quie isolating for her, since she was just 20 years old.

Mira said, "I think we (Mira and her friends) did evolve separately. I'd like to admit that it was quite isolating because we were just in different phases of life at that time. You get to different phases in life, and you look at your friends... I wish I could do what she's doing."

She added, "For the longest time, it was me thinking, 'Oh, my friend has gone for her masters, or they're travelling or like there's a gap year.' You know, life is great. You move cities, you have a wonderful family, kids, all of that... I even remember, I couldn't speak to them as often as I used to. They were like, 'What has happened? Just because you've moved and gotten married doesn't mean you forget us.' I was like, 'Guys, genuinely, I'm occupied and caught up and stuff.' I don't think they understood it then, but fortunately, the friendship kind of sustained. They understand it now because they're in a similar phase."

After Mira and Shahid's first meeting, the latter had liked Mira instantly. However, Mira took a good 6 months to say yes to him. Mira is a co-founder of a skincare brand today. As for Shahid, his last release was Deva with Pooja Hegde.