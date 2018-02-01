This Photo Of Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Is The Internet's New Favourite Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the ramp for designer Anita Dongre

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at Lakme Fashion Week. (Image courtesy: Mira Rajput) New Delhi: Highlights "Oh, you make me smile," Mira captioned the picture Instagram users loved Mira's post and said they set 'couple goals' "You both make my belief in love, strong" read one comment



Take a look at the picture Mira Rajput instagrammed:

Oh, you make me smile A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Feb 1, 2018 at 2:03am PST



Adorable aren't they?



"Tonight is about Mira and designer. I made it to the show because of my wife, because she needs somebody and thankfully I was her first option," Shahid Kapoor said. Mira Rajput, who wore an Anita Dongre ensemble on her wedding, added: "Anita has always been my first choice. I'm very, very happy that the first time (on the ramp) has been with Shahid and Anita."

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:07am PST



Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015. They are parents to one-year-old Misha, who regularly features in the couple's social media posts. Here are more pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the Lakme Fashion Week.



Shahid Kapoor is the star of newly released film "Padmaavat," co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film has performed spectacularly at the box office and has made over Rs 140 crore.



Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film is Batti Gul Meter Chalu with director Shree Narayan Singh.



Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput walked the ramp for designer Anita Dongre at the Lakme Fashion week on Wednesday amid huge applause. After the event, Mira picked a lovely picture of them and shared it on her Instagram account with the sweetest possible caption: "Oh, you make me smile." Her Instagram followers loved the picture and Mira's caption and posted really adorable comments. "You both make my belief in love, strong" said on Instagram user while another suggested Shahid and Mira are setting "couple goals." Mira Rajput's post had over 25,000 likes in half an hour.Take a look at the picture Mira Rajput instagrammed:Adorable aren't they?"Tonight is about Mira and designer. I made it to the show because of my wife, because she needs somebody and thankfully I was her first option," Shahid Kapoor said. Mira Rajput, who wore an Anita Dongre ensemble on her wedding, added: "Anita has always been my first choice. I'm very, very happy that the first time (on the ramp) has been with Shahid and Anita." Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July 2015. They are parents to one-year-old Misha, who regularly features in the couple's social media posts. Here are more pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the Lakme Fashion Week.Shahid Kapoor is the star of newly released film "," co-starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film has performed spectacularly at the box office and has made over Rs 140 crore.Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film iswith director Shree Narayan Singh.