Lakme Fashion Week 2018: Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput Turn Heads As Showstoppers

We're so thrilled to have @shahidkapoor and @mira.kapoor close Day 1! Here's what they have to say. @anitadongre @r.elan.official #futurecouture #lfwsr18 #lakmefashionweek #5daysoffashion

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:07am PST