Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Evening Swag.' See Pic

Shahid Kapoor's posted a picture with wife Mira Rajput and wrote: "Evening swag"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 24, 2018 23:43 IST
280 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Evening Swag.' See Pic

Shahid Kapoor with Mira Rajput (Image courtesy- shahidkapoor )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shahid's post has received over 5 lakh likes in just an hour
  2. "Evening swag," Shahid captioned the picture
  3. Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat hit the theatres on Thursday
Shahid Kapoor's recent picture with wife Mira Rajput is becoming Internet's favourite. The Padmaavatactor's post has received over 5 lakh likes in just an hour. "Evening swag," Shahid captions the post. He is dressed in a plaid suit and looks dapper while Mira is seen wearing a beautiful halter-neck, floor-length white gown and holds Shahid. "Made for each other" and "Wow" are some of the comments posted on Shahid and Mira's swag picture.

Shahid's Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hits the screens in just a day. The film, which was screened in some cities, has so far received positive reviews. Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's (played by Deepika in the film) husband. Ranveer stars as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.

Here's Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's pictures:
 
 

Evening swag.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Like Deepika and Ranveer, Shahid and Mira too arrived hand-in-hand at a special screening of Padmaavat, held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. His brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem were also there. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was photographed with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah.

See the picture here.
 
shahid kapoor ndtvShahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the screening of Padmaavat


Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in an extremely private ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple's first child, a daughter whom they named Misha, was born on August 26, 2016.

We have also collated a few picture of the family. See them here.
 
 

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


 
 

Night out.

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on


 
 

 

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on



Comments
Close [X]
One with their daughter Misha Kapoor
 
 

Warm winter love #happyholidays

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on



Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rangoon. After Padmaavat, he will be feature in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DavosPM ModiBudget 2018PadmaavatICC Under-19 World CupSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018Price ComparisonDeals

................................ Advertisement ................................