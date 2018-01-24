Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Evening Swag.' See Pic

Shahid Kapoor's recent picture with wife Mira Rajput is becoming Internet's favourite. The Padmaavatactor's post has received over 5 lakh likes in just an hour. "Evening swag," Shahid captions the post. He is dressed in a plaid suit and looks dapper while Mira is seen wearing a beautiful halter-neck, floor-length white gown and holds Shahid. "Made for each other" and "Wow" are some of the comments posted on Shahid and Mira's swag picture.
Shahid's Padmaavat, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hits the screens in just a day. The film, which was screened in some cities, has so far received positive reviews. Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's (played by Deepika in the film) husband. Ranveer stars as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat.
Like Deepika and Ranveer, Shahid and Mira too arrived hand-in-hand at a special screening of Padmaavat, held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. His brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem were also there. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was photographed with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput at the screening of Padmaavat
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in an extremely private ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple's first child, a daughter whom they named Misha, was born on August 26, 2016.
Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Rangoon. After Padmaavat, he will be feature in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.