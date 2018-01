Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Evening Swag.' See Pic

Highlights Shahid's post has received over 5 lakh likes in just an hour "Evening swag," Shahid captioned the picture Shahid Kapoor's Padmaavat hit the theatres on Thursday

Shahid Kapoor's recent picture with wife Mira Rajput is becoming Internet's favourite. The Padmaavat actor's post has received over 5 lakh likes in just an hour. "Evening swag," Shahid captions the post. He is dressed in a plaid suit and looks dapper while Mira is seen wearing a beautiful halter-neck, floor-length white gown and holds Shahid. "Made for each other" and "Wow" are some of the comments posted on Shahid and Mira's swag picture.Shahid's, also starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hits the screens in just a day. The film, which was screened in some cities, has so far received positive reviews. Shahid plays Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmini's (played by Deepika in the film) husband. Ranveer stars as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali'sHere's Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's pictures:Like Deepika and Ranveer, Shahid and Mira too arrived hand-in-hand at a special screening of, held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. His brother Ishaan Khatter and mother Neelima Azeem were also there. Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur was photographed with his wife Supriya Pathak and their daughter Sanah.See the picture here.Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in an extremely private ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple's first child, a daughter whom they named Misha, was born on August 26, 2016.We have also collated a few picture of the family. See them here. One with their daughter Misha KapoorShahid Kapoor was last seen in. After, he will be feature in