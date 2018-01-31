'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 6: Deepika Padukone's Film Is 'Super Strong.' All Set To Touch The 150 Cr Mark

Highlights
#Padmaavat shows no signs of slowing down... Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr. Total: 143 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 31, 2018
Overseas opening weekend: approx $ 12 million [76.24 cr]. OUTSTANDING!
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh earlier reported that "Padmaavat", in its opening weekend, crossed the business of films likeDilwale, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai (which is still running) and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. (The last three films star Salman Khan). Also, Mr Adarsh mentioned that "Padmaavat" has surpassed the collections of Deepika and Ranveer's 2013 film Bajirao Mastani, also directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.
This may sound UNBELIEVABLE, but #Padmaavat has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Dilwale, #BajiraoMastani, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai [still running] and #BajrangiBhaijaan in its *opening weekend* itself in Australia... Will cross #Dhoom3 today [Mon]... INCREDIBLE indeed!... @Rentrak— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2018
Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" released after a month's delay. It was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on December 1. Several Rajput groups protested against the film. The CBFC gave a green signal to the release earlier in January and suggested five modifications, including the title (which earlier was Padmavati).