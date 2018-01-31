'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 6: Deepika Padukone's Film Is 'Super Strong.' All Set To Touch The 150 Cr Mark

#Padmaavat shows no signs of slowing down... Biz is SUPER-STRONG on weekdays... Wed [limited previews] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr, Fri 32 cr, Sat 27 cr, Sun 31 cr, Mon 15 cr, Tue 14 cr. Total: 143 cr. India biz. Overseas opening weekend: approx $ 12 million [76.24 cr]. OUTSTANDING!

This may sound UNBELIEVABLE, but #Padmaavat has crossed *lifetime biz* of #Dilwale, #BajiraoMastani, #Sultan, #TigerZindaHai [still running] and #BajrangiBhaijaan in its *opening weekend* itself in Australia... Will cross #Dhoom3 today [Mon]... INCREDIBLE indeed!... @Rentrak