Shahid Kapoor's Fam-Jam Pics With Wife Mira Rajput, Brother Ishaan Khatter

Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post is all about family goals. On Saturday, the actor shared a series of pictures from a fun pool day with his wife, Mira Rajput and their son, Zain. Shahid's brother, Ishaan Khatter, also joined them.

The carousel captures the four of them enjoying endless moments of family fun. The final slide adds a quirky touch – a coffee cup featuring Shahid Kapoor's photo printed on the foam.

The text attached to the post read, “Memories are nothing without the ones we love in em. Being in the moment and taking all the happiness it has to offer. Life ….”

Looks like Shahid Kapoor and his family love spending time in the pool. Last month, Ishaan Khatter shared a series of pictures from Shahid's 44th birthday celebrations. The first two images captured Shahid and Ishaan having a blast in a swimming pool. Ishaan also posted a fun selfie video with Mira Rajput, where she playfully made goofy faces.

"Brb famjam first,” Ishaan Khatter wrote in his caption.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are half-brothers. Shahid was born to Neelima Azeem and Pankaj Kapur, while Ishaan is Neelima Azeem's son with Rajesh Khattar. Despite having different fathers, the two share a close bond and often express their admiration for each other.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor got married to Mira Rajput in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Deva. The Rosshan Andrrews directorial featured Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana, Kubbra Sait and Girish Kulkarni were also part of the project.

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Deva 3 out of 5 stars. Click here to read the review.