On Shahid Kapoor's Birthday, Wife Mira Rajput Shares An Adorable Note

Shahid Kapoor turned 44 today. His wife, entrepreneur Mira Rajput shared an adorable picture on Instagram.

In the caption, Mira Rajput wrote, "Love of my life, light of my world. Happy Birthday to my forever. In the middle of everything and at the end of it all, you're the one. The magic is in you."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor never fail to express their love for each other.

Last year in December, the couple took a vacation to an undisclosed location and posted a selfie on Instagram. The image featured Shahid and Mira against the backdrop of hills and a clear blue sky.

In the caption, Mira Rajput wrote, "Long walks that lead to large appetites and cosy evenings."

Before that, Mira Rajput shared adorable pictures from their Diwali celebrations on Instagram. Dressed in traditional attires, Shahid is seen hugging Mira from behind.

The side note read, "May you all find the light within.. and beside you. Happy Diwali."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016. Their son Zain was born in 2018.

Shahid Kapoor's last film was Deva alongside Pooja Hegde. The actor will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's action thriller. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release worldwide on December 5.