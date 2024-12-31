Mira Rajput Looks Back At 2024 As A Year Of New Beginnings

Mira Rajput has shared a video reflecting on the priceless memories created in 2024.

The Instagram video, features her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor, their children — Misha and Zain, and her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter.

The video opens with Mira Rajput looking stunning as always. Other shots include her attending a wedding with Misha and Zain. From enjoying quality time with Shahid Kapoor to playing with their children, the Kapoors clearly had a great time.

There was also an adorable snap of Mira with Ishaan Khatter.

She captioned it, "2024 was the year for new beginnings, family & a dream. 2025, I'm ready to fly."

Earlier this month, Rajput shared pictures from her winter vacation. From sun-kissed selfies to the picturesque vistas for a perfect getaway inspiration, the album exuded love and warmth.

The side note read, "Long walks that lead to large appetites and cosy evenings."

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in a private ceremony in 2015. Mira gave birth to their daughter Misha in August 2016. The couple welcomed their son Zain in September 2018.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Main Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. Their chemistry was widely loved, and the two will, reportedly, feature in Cocktail 2. The project will also star Rashmika Mandanna.

Shahid Kapoor also has Rosshan Andrew's Deva in the line-up.