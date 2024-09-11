Ishaan Khatter Recalls Living In A "Small Apartment" Bought By Brother Shahid Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter recently made his international debut with the Netflix series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman. The actor, who has been living alone for the past two years, has opened up about his living conditions while growing up. Ishaan revealed that he lived in a "small place" bought by his brother Shahid Kapoor. The actor said that he used to share the apartment with his mother Neelima Azeem. In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Ishaan said, "When I was 16, we moved to Cozy Apartments in Yari Road, which my brother was able to buy for us, so my mom and I lived there for 10 years. The lockdowns happened in that house and it was a small place, like apartments in Bombay are. It was my mom, me, two other senior people and two cats in there. It had started feeling like a cage to me. Maybe that's why when I came here and saw the sea, I was like, this is all I need.”

Ishaan added that while he was not "miserable", he had seen his fair share of difficult days. The actor said, “Yeah I mean I was never miserable or anything and I don't like to talk about it, but I've seen my share. Abundance was not a thing I saw until very recently, contrary to what people might imagine. And there's a lot of imagination out there.”

Ishaan Khatter also made an honest confession about his relationship status. While the actor confirmed he is currently dating someone, he refused to reveal the name of his ladylove. He said, "I like guarding my private life and I'll keep it that way, so no hard launches. I've been in relationships with actors and I've been in a relationship with someone who is not as established as me so I'm very aware of how it affects the women I'm with."

Ishaan Khatter is rumoured to be dating model Chandni Bainz. On the work front, Ishaan Khatter's performance in The Perfect Couple has been getting critical acclaim. The web series also features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning and Eve Hewson in key roles. The show, which is based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name, follows Amelia as she prepares to get married into the affluent Winbury family of Nantucket. However, things take a turn when a body is discovered on the beach and secrets are revealed.

Next, Ishaan will be seen in Netflix's The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-part series will give us a glimpse into the lives of the royals.