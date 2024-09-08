Just Ishaan Khatter Looking Dapper In BTS Images From The Sets Of <i>The Perfect Couple</i>

Ishaan Khatter is basking in the success of The Perfect Couple. The show was released on September 5 on OTT giant Netflix. In the series, Ishaan plays the role of Shooter Dival. On Sunday, the actor shared a series of “chaotic” behind-the-scenes snaps from the set. In the first two images, Ishaan is seen enjoying M&M's, which, by the way, is both his and his co-star Eve Hewson's “choice of dessert.” In another shot, we can spot Ishaan in a shirtless avatar. His toned biceps are impossible to ignore. Oh, and on the bed, “spilled” tea is visible. The following images offer a glimpse of his costume and his team helping him get dressed. The final slide features Ishaan looking dapper, fully dressed as Shooter Dival.

In the caption, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Chaotic BTS featuring Shooter and Amelia's choice of dessert. Also, spilled the tea. Have you seen the perfect couple yet?” Responding to the post Eve Hewson wrote, “Obsessed.” Mrunal Thakur said, “Killing it.”

A few days ago, Ishaan Khatter attended the premiere of The Perfect Couple in the UK. During the event, he shared his experience of working on the series. The actor told HeyUGuys, “Just be able to work in an environment so radically different from what I have been exposed to before but at the same time, being able to find comfort in the fact that across the world, what we do is the same thing. We are all storytellers, we are all creators and creative beings and we are all trying to get to the truth of the moment and the crux of the biscuit, so to say. There is a great joy in being able to bring two worlds together. And I am so glad that I had this opportunity.”

Directed by Susanne Bier, The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Billy Howle and Meghann Fahy.

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave The Perfect Couple 3.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read in detail.