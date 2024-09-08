Advertisement

Just Ishaan Khatter Looking Dapper In BTS Images From The Sets Of The Perfect Couple

Directed by Susanne Bier, The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Billy Howle and Meghann Fahy 

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Just Ishaan Khatter Looking Dapper In BTS Images From The Sets Of <i>The Perfect Couple</i>
Image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

Ishaan Khatter is basking in the success of The Perfect Couple. The show was released on September 5 on OTT giant Netflix. In the series, Ishaan plays the role of Shooter Dival. On Sunday, the actor shared a series of “chaotic” behind-the-scenes snaps from the set. In the first two images, Ishaan is seen enjoying M&M's, which, by the way, is both his and his co-star Eve Hewson's “choice of dessert.” In another shot, we can spot Ishaan in a shirtless avatar. His toned biceps are impossible to ignore. Oh, and on the bed, “spilled” tea is visible. The following images offer a glimpse of his costume and his team helping him get dressed. The final slide features Ishaan looking dapper, fully dressed as Shooter Dival.

In the caption, Ishaan Khatter wrote, “Chaotic BTS featuring Shooter and Amelia's choice of dessert. Also, spilled the tea. Have you seen the perfect couple yet?” Responding to the post Eve Hewson wrote, “Obsessed.” Mrunal Thakur said, “Killing it.”

A few days ago, Ishaan Khatter attended the premiere of The Perfect Couple in the UK. During the event, he shared his experience of working on the series. The actor told HeyUGuys, “Just be able to work in an environment so radically different from what I have been exposed to before but at the same time, being able to find comfort in the fact that across the world, what we do is the same thing. We are all storytellers, we are all creators and creative beings and we are all trying to get to the truth of the moment and the crux of the biscuit, so to say. There is a great joy in being able to bring two worlds together. And I am so glad that I had this opportunity.” 

Directed by Susanne Bier, The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Billy Howle and Meghann Fahy.

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave The Perfect Couple 3.5 out of 5 stars. Click here to read in detail.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ishaan Khatter, The Perfect Couple
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Welcome A Baby Girl: Sources
Just Ishaan Khatter Looking Dapper In BTS Images From The Sets Of <i>The Perfect Couple</i>
Karan Johar On Hurun India Rich List: Everything You Need To Know About His Restaurant And Other Ventures
Next Article
Karan Johar On Hurun India Rich List: Everything You Need To Know About His Restaurant And Other Ventures
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com