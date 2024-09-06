Ishaan Khatter On Working With Nicole Kidman In <i>The Perfect Couple</i>: "So Glad That I Had This Opportunity"

Ishaan Khatter recently made his big Hollywood debut with Nicole Kidman's The Perfect Couple. The actor, who recently attended the grand premiere of the show in the USA, opened up about filming experience and his bond with the film's cast. Talking to HeyUGuys about his bond with the cast, he said, “I think it helps a lot to have a feeling of camaraderie. So, there is space to play. Most importantly, to be able to trust each other because, on a scale of production such as this, you want to be able to hone it all in and be able to feel like it's another day of work and focus on the substance of the scene. Focus on trying to find truth in that given moment.”

The actor added, “When you have the warmth and camaraderie with your colleagues, it only makes that much easier to be able to achieve it. Talking about the characters on the show, Ishaan said, “All of us were assigned very individual characters, and each of them had a unique voice. In my case, if I may say so, for Eve as well, it was important to keep it grounded and to walk a thin line.”

Talking about his experience on set, he said, “Just be able to work in an environment so radically different from what I have been exposed to before but at the same time, being able to find comfort in the fact that across the world, what we do is the same thing. We are all storytellers, we are all creators and creative beings and we are all trying to get to the truth of the moment and the crux of the biscuit, so to say. There is a great joy in being able to bring two worlds together. And I am so glad that I had this opportunity.”

The series has been directed by Susanne Bier and premiered on streaming giant Netflix on September 5. The series marks the second international project for Ishaan Khatter, following the British miniseries A Suitable Boy.