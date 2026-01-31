Ishaan Khattar 'Kills' It With Slider Planks. Watch Video

Ishaan Khatter is truly an inspiration when it comes to dishing out fitness goals. The actor's sculpted physique stands as proof. From flexing his muscles to taking up challenging exercises, Ishaan often motivates us to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Not long ago, Ishaan Khatter's fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, dropped a video on Instagram where the Homebound star was seen performing a slider plank extension. Dressed in all-black athleisure, the 30-year-old showed remarkable balance, power, and strength as he pulled off the difficult aerobic activity.

The side note read, “Ishaan Khatter unlocking level - superhuman. Killed it Ishaan! Too good!!”

What Are Slider Planks?

True to their name, slider planks involve positioning your hands and feet on discs, sliding them outwards, holding the pose for a few seconds, and then pulling them back in before repeating the process in sets. This exercise is quite similar to an ab wheel rollout, but it uses sliders and places more stress on the limbs.

Slider planks, which fall under advanced core stability training, typically weave three elements. They are:

It is a progression of plank rollouts, which helps in building anti-extension core strength.

This requires extreme control while stretching your whole body.

The workout improves coordination, stability, and strength across multiple planes.

Benefits Of Slider Planks In Body Sculpting

Since the floor remains stationary, slider discs create resistance that works back against your body. This allows you to perform other workouts more effectively by engaging the core, including the abs and obliques, which in turn helps lower the chances of strain or injury.

One of the key benefits of training with sliders is that your core muscles get strengthened, leading to a sculpted body and washboard abs over time. Variations such as slider mountain climbers or pikes demand greater control and balance, forcing the core to stay activated throughout. This aids in strengthening the midsection, supporting better posture, and lowering the risk of back problems.