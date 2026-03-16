Kylie Jenner Repeats Silver Schiaparelli Gown In Red For Oscars 2026

Kylie Jenner is known as one of pop culture's most influential fashion figures. From her early reality TV days to becoming the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, the diva's style evolution has been the talk of the town. Over the years, the beauty mogul has delivered several fashion moments to remember.

This time, Kylie stepped onto the Academy Awards 2026 red carpet wearing a striking red Schiaparelli keyhole gown as she attended the ceremony in support of boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The look reminded fans of a similar design she previously wore in silver at a 2023 Schiaparelli show.

The sequin number featured a dramatic halter neckline, a signature keyhole cutout and a body-hugging silhouette that showcased the label's flair for theatrical glamour. The dress evoked the spirit of classic Hollywood bombshells such as Jessica Rabbit, whom Kylie also mentioned in her Instagram post.

Kylie Jenner made a stunning statement with her jewellery choice, opting for a dazzling suite of diamond pieces from Lorraine Schwartz. Her selection included statement earrings, rings and an eye-catching necklace. For her glam, Kylie stuck to a tried-and-true formula with luminous skin, softly bronzed eyes and a matte pink-nude lip. She paired it with a generous blush for added warmth and dimension. Her long brunette hair was styled in sweeping, voluminous waves.

Four months ago, Kylie Jenner sat down with Vogue to record a Life in Looks video and reflected on some of her most iconic outfits. In the clip, the beauty mogul gave a special shoutout to the stunning silver Schiaparelli keyhole gown. She said, "Any time I'm trying to figure out what to wear to an event, I'm like, ‘Should I just wear the keyhole dress again?' I think I need another moment in this dress, or maybe another colour. Daniel, call me.”

Kylie was referring to Daniel Roseberry, the creative director of Schiaparelli, who seemed to get the message loud and clear as he recreated the look in red for her Oscars outing. Before heading to the ceremony, she shared the Vogue video on her Instagram story, adding context to her outfit choice.

Kylie Jenner once again proved why she is a style icon of the moment.

Also Read | On Oscars 2026 Red Carpet, Bare Shoulders Play Bare Minimum

