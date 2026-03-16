On Oscars 2026 Red Carpet, Bare Shoulders Play Bare Minimum

The red carpet at the Academy Awards was, as always, a celebration of cinema's brightest talents and a showcase of high fashion.

From Priyanka Chopra and Anne Hathaway to Demi Moore and Kylie Jenner, celebrities arrived in carefully curated ensembles for one of Hollywood's most closely watched nights.

Old Hollywood glamour certainly had its moment. Flowing gowns, statement jewellery, and couture craftsmanship dominated the carpet. But amid the shimmer and spectacle, one quiet trend emerged across several looks: the return of bare shoulders.

From strapless silhouettes to off-the-shoulder draping, the neckline took centre stage this year. Designers seemed to favour clean lines and sculpted bodices that left the shoulders exposed, creating an elegant yet understated statement.

Here's a look at some of the stars who embraced the trend.

Priyanka Chopra Keeps It Sleek In Dior

Priyanka Chopra arrived at the Oscars alongside husband Nick Jonas in a custom gown by Dior.

The actor chose a white strapless design that combined structure with fluidity. The bodice was sharply tailored and form-fitting, with gathered detailing around the waist. A thigh-high slit added drama, while feather accents and pleats gave the gown movement on the red carpet.

Priyanka Chopra in a custom gown by Dior. Photo: AFP

The look balanced minimalism with couture detail, allowing the strapless neckline to frame the shoulders effortlessly.

Anne Hathaway Channels Classic Valentino Glamour

In black Valentino haute couture, Anne Hathaway delivered one of the evening's most polished looks.

Anne Hathaway in black Valentino haute couture. Photo: AFP

Her strapless gown featured floral patterns across the fabric and a broad belt that cinched the waist, creating a strong silhouette. Hathaway paired the ensemble with velvet gloves and diamond-studded jewellery, giving the look a distinctly old-school Hollywood feel.

Alba Baptista Opts For Satin Elegance

Alba Baptista walked the carpet with Chris Evans, who appeared in a classic tuxedo by Giorgio Armani.

Alba Baptista in a strapless gown by Zuhair Murad. Photo: AFP

Baptista complemented the formal moment with a white satin strapless gown by Zuhair Murad. The dress featured a softly draped bodice and a thigh-high slit, creating a silhouette that was both structured and fluid.

Demi Moore Embraces Feathered Drama

For the evening, Demi Moore chose a custom gown by Gucci.

Demi Moore chose a custom gown by Gucci. Photo: AFP

The strapless design featured black and green iridescent feathers arranged in a gradual degradé effect. She paired the statement look with jewellery by Boucheron, letting the gown's textured detailing remain the focal point.

Jessie Buckley Stays True to Understated Style

For Jessie Buckley, the awards season wardrobe has been about simplicity and comfort. Stylist Danielle Goldberg once told her, "I just want to see you, I haven't seen you," when she first styled Buckley in a minimal look.

Jessie Buckley in Chanel. Photo: AFP

Her Oscars gown followed that philosophy. The Oscar winner (best actress) wore a Chanel floor-skimming bubblegum-pink dress with an off-the-shoulder wrap neckline in contrasting red. The look echoed the stylistic direction of the blue velvet Chanel dress she wore earlier in the season at the BAFTA Awards.

Rose Byrne Brings Couture Detail To Dior

Rose Byrne stepped onto the carpet in a black crepe strapless gown from Dior couture.

The dress featured blooming floral embroidery along the bodice and hem, originally inspired by a look from Jonathan Anderson's couture debut for the house. Byrne opted for a mermaid silhouette rather than the runway's asymmetrical draping.

Rose Byrne in a black crepe strapless gown from Dior couture. Photo: AFP

Stylist Kate Young finished the look with a sculptural necklace from Taffin, centred around an inverted pear-shaped cognac diamond. Byrne kept the beauty look classic with a sleek, low bun and a bold red lip.

Elle Fanning And Her Princess Moment

First-time nominee Elle Fanning celebrated the milestone in a sparkling white ball gown by Givenchy, designed by Sarah Burton.

Fanning received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in Sentimental Value. The gown featured a shimmering bodice and voluminous skirt, with a neckline that once again highlighted bare shoulders. She paired the look with jewellery by Cartier.

Elle Fanning in a sparkling white ball gown by Givenchy. Photo: AFP

Interestingly, the actor also wore Givenchy at the Oscars last year, signalling a growing style partnership with the fashion house.

Nicole Kidman Delivers A Chanel Classic

Few celebrities have built a red carpet legacy quite like Nicole Kidman.

Nicole Kidman in a strapless pale pink gown by Chanel. Photo: AFP

For this year's ceremony, where she appeared as a presenter, Kidman wore a strapless pale pink gown by Chanel. The embellished bodice led into a feathered peplum waist and hem, adding texture and movement to the otherwise delicate silhouette.

She completed the look with Chanel high jewellery.

Ava DuVernay Adds Sculptural Flair

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay opted for a custom look from Louis Vuitton.

The ensemble featured a dramatic bow detail that added sculptural interest while keeping the neckline clean and elegant. She paired the outfit with jewellery by Pomellato.

Maya Rudolph Keeps It Modern In Chanel

Presenter Maya Rudolph attended the ceremony, where her partner Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another received 13 nominations.

Rudolph wore a tiered black dress from Chanel's pre-fall 2026 collection. The sleeveless gown featured semi-sheer wisps of fabric along the shoulders and a layered bodice that extended into the skirt, giving the dress a light, textured finish.

Charithra Chandran Brings Couture Colour

Charithra Chandran added a pop of colour to the carpet in a green couture look by Miss Sohee from the Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The structured design stood out among the night's monochrome palette, while the neckline once again kept the shoulders in focus.

The Neckline That Quietly Ruled The Carpet

The Oscars red carpet is often about statement gowns and dramatic silhouettes. Yet this year, the most consistent style element was surprisingly simple.

From strapless couture gowns to softly draped off-the-shoulder designs, exposed shoulders appeared across designers, colour palettes, and aesthetics. It was a reminder that sometimes the smallest styling choices end up shaping the biggest fashion trends of the night.