Indian Designers Sabyasachi, Rahul Mishra Shine On Oscars 2026 Red Carpet

Indian films and actors may not have won at the Oscars 2026, but Indian designers certainly made their presence felt. One of the biggest nights of the year saw celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Pedro Pascal, Jessie Buckley, Kylie Jenner, and Robert Downey Jr., among others, dressed in exquisite couture from global luxury fashion houses including Dior, Chanel, Gucci, and Givenchy.

Amid the sea of international labels, a few celebrities stood out for wearing couture and high jewellery crafted by Indian designers. While Indian films continue to struggle to captivate global audiences, designers like Sabyasachi, Gaurav Gupta, and Rahul Mishra are stealing the spotlight on the red carpets of the world's biggest events throughout the year.

K-Pop: Demon Hunter Singer Rei Ami In Rahul Mishra At The Oscars 2026

K-Pop: Demon Hunter bagged two Oscars - Best Animal Feature and Best Original awards. It was one of the biggest moments for EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami. For the special occasion, Rei Ami wore a handcrafted Rahul Mishra couture.

The shimmer little black dress was paired with an oversized black jacket with a long sheer train, featuring ruffle details. The singer tied her hair in a centre-parted updo and completed the look with earrings and black footwear.

Sinners Star Li Jun Li In Gaurav Gupta Couture At The Oscars 2026

Ryan Coogler's Sinners was nominated in 16 categories and bagged four Oscars. Li Jun Li, who played Grace Chow in the movie, trusted Gaurav Gupta to design her outfit for the evening and stole the limelight.

The actor was spotted wearing a red sculpted down. Sharing the details about the outfit, the designer wrote, "Li Jun Li wears 'Inner Flame', a sculpted red satin corset top with fluid architectural drape, paired with a high-slit satin skirt finished with lace-up detailing first seen as part of The Divine Androgyne Spring Summer '26 couture collection in Paris."

Ginnifer Goodwin And Rachel McAdams In Sabyasachi High Jewellery At The Oscars 2026

For the Oscars 2026, Ginnifer Goodwin wore a black strapless sculpted gown and accentuated the look with an 18K gold necklace crafted with emerald, mint tourmaline, and brilliant cut diamonds by Sabyasachi.

Rachel McAdams, on the other hand, elevated her look with Sabyasachi earrings and a ring. The 18K gold earrings with morganite and brilliant-cut diamonds and an 18K gold ring, encrusted with sapphires and brilliant-cut diamonds, stole the spotlight.

Rhea Seehorn also opted for Sabyasachi High Jewellery for the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. She picked 18K gold with mint amethyst and brilliant cut EF VVS VS diamonds.

Tamron Hall In Bibhu Mohapatra At The Oscars 2026

Tamron Bibhu outshone her peers at the Oscars 2026 red carpet by making an appearance in a custom Bibhu Mohapatra gown. Taking to Instagram, the designer shared details and wrote, "The ivory cady column gown features delicate Odisha ikat embroidery, a centuries-old textile tradition from India, paired with dramatic stone faille angel wings that bring movement and quiet drama to the silhouette."

"Moments like these celebrate not only red carpet glamour, but the meeting of heritage craft, contemporary design, and remarkable women who bring these garments to life," the designer added.

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