Ishaan Khatter Buys Luxury Apartment In Mumbai's Pali Hill For Rs 29.37 Crore

Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter has added a luxury apartment to his possessions. The actor purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Pali Hill for Rs 29.37 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

He acquired the flat in Navroz Apartments at Bandra's Pali Hill under the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society.

The apartment has a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft. The property was sold by Kapil M. Mahtani, with the transaction registered on February 5, 2026, as per the documents.

Khatter paid stamp duty of ₹1.76 crore on the transaction. It also includes four parking spaces, according to the documents.

About Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan is the half-brother of Shahid Kapoor; their mother, Neelima Azeem, was previously married to veteran actor Pankaj Kapur.

Ishaan Khatter made his acting debut as a child artist in Shahid Kapoor's 2005 family comedy-drama Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!. He also served as an assistant director on Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Ishaan landed his first lead role in director Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, playing Amir, a young drug dealer, in the 2017 thriller.

He won Best Actor at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey for the movie.

A year later, in 2018, Ishaan starred opposite debutante Janhvi Kapoor in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The film, a remake of the popular Marathi romance drama Sairat, marked his foray into commercial cinema.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound. The movie premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard category and received a nine-minute standing ovation. It was also India's official entry for the Oscars 2026 but did not make the shortlist.