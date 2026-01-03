Ishaan Khatter Kicks Off New Year On A High, Heads To The US For <i>Homebound's</i> Oscar Promotions

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and featuring Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The nominations are all set to be announced on January 22, 2026. Ishaan Khatter is on his way to the US to begin the Oscar promotions.

When Ishaan Khatter Revealed How He Would React If Homebound Won An Oscar

He told us at the NDTV World Summit 2025 session titled Ishaan Khatter: Fierce, Fearless, Free, "I have an aching suspicion that I might throw my jacket and run into a wall."

Further, sharing the reactions the film received at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Ishaan said, "This is a film that is extremely special to me, and at the risk of sounding shameless, I'm thankful to everyone who has championed it. It's a rare kind of film, very humane, and I'm very proud of it. It's been surreal, a milestone to be sitting in an audience like that at Cannes - it's overwhelming, understandably; time was warped for me; it was all very surreal."

The film was screened at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in the Un Certain Regard section. Homebound also featured at the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

About The Oscars Shortlist

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its shortlist for the 98th Academy Awards, revealing selected entries across 12 categories.

These include Animated Short Film, Casting, Cinematography, Documentary Feature and Short Film, International Feature Film, Live Action Short Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Original Song, Sound, and Visual Effects.

Among the films vying for a spot in the Best International Feature Film category is Homebound, which joins a diverse list of global contenders.

Other films on the shortlist include Argentina's Belen, Brazil's The Secret Agent, France's It Was Just an Accident, Germany's Sound of Falling, Iraq's The President's Cake, Japan's Kokuho, Jordan's All That's Left of You, Norway's Sentimental Value, Palestine's Palestine 36, South Korea's No Other Choice, Spain's Sirat, Switzerland's Late Shift, Taiwan's Left-Handed Girl, and Tunisia's The Voice of Hind Rajab.

The official list of Oscar nominees will be revealed on January 22, 2026. The 98th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for 15 March 2026.

About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was released in Indian theatres on September 26, 2025.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, the film explores the intense emotional bonds and conflicts within a dysfunctional family trapped in a single location during a lockdown-like crisis, delving into themes of trauma, redemption, and unspoken secrets that unravel over tense confrontations.

