Meet Model Chandni Bainz, Rumoured To Be Dating Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter has been making headlines for his relationship status. The actor was recently spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, model Chandni Bainz. FYI: Ishaan, previously, was rumoured to be in a relationship with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday. In a video shared on Instagram, Ishaan and Chandni are seen walking out of a building. The actor, dressed in a blue shirt and black pants, is seen holding Chandni's hand as they climb down the stairs. For the evening, Chandni picked a floral dress. Towards the end of the clip, the two are seen leaving the venue in the same car. Now, fans are super excited to know more about Chandni. Are you? Read on.

Chandni Bainz is a Kuala Lumpur-based model. Currently, she is living in Mumbai.

Chandni Bainz got her first assignment for Mydin's catalogue shoot at the age of 4.

Chandni Bainz's first gig in India was with Sunsilk. Speaking to thread.zalora.com, Chandni said that she was “over the moon” after she was selected. “It was really a big deal for me because it was on my bucket list to do an advertisement that would play all around India. Even some of my favourite Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, who are the ambassador of Sunsilk India have starred in Sunsilk's commercials so I was grateful to be a part of it,” she said.

As per Chandni Bainz, Hollywood supermodels Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Taylor Hill are her biggest fashion inspirations. In the same interview with thread.zalora.com, Chandni Bainz was asked, “If you could live a day in someone's life, who would it be and why?” She said, “I would want to live a day in Priyanka Chopra's life because I want to experience what she gets to do and how she lives.”

Chandni Bainz was also offered “Bollywood Netflix series”. Due to the pandemic, the project was “delayed,” she had said.