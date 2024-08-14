<i>The Royals</i>: A "Prince Charming And Startup Whiz" Meet-Cute. Bonus - Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman

Advertisement

The Royals: A "Prince Charming And Startup Whiz" Meet-Cute. Bonus - Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman

The series also features Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman

Read Time: 2 mins
A still from The Royals. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

Picture this - a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series with a stellar ensemble cast - what's not to like? Netflix India just announced the cast of a series titled The Royals with a video. The clip opens its doors to large palace gates, where we are introduced to Ishaan Khatter's character dressed in a sherwani. A locomotion later, Bhumi Pednekar greets the camera with a bright smile. Bhumi is the belle of the ball as she sways with Ishaan Khatter on the dance floor. A royal romance of sorts is on the cards. We are then introduced to Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar dressed in all their festive finery.

When we said that The Royals boasts of a stellar cast, we didn't mean just these prolific actors. The series also features Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny. Phew!

"When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup whiz, it's inevitable that they will bump heads! Will their ambitions collide, two worlds clash, or even spark a surprising romance," read the official description of the show. Meet the cast of The Royals here:

Netflix India shared the video on Instagram and she wrote, "A royal feast for your eyes. Announcing The Royals, coming soon, only on Netflix."

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series will be produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

The Royals, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar
