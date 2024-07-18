Inside Bhumi Pednekar's 35th Birthday Party With Sister Samiksha

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

First, let us take a moment to wish Bhumi Pednekar a very happy birthday. The actress turns 35. Wishes are coming in from all corners for the actress. Now, Bhumi has shared a clip from her surprise birthday celebration. In the clip, Bhumi is unable to hold back her tears as soon as she enters the room. We can see a backdrop featuring pictures of the characters played by Bhumi with the text “Happy Birthday, Bhumi” written on it. Don't miss the balloon decor, please. Sharing the video, the birthday girl wrote, “I then came home to the sweetest surprise that made me [cry emoji]. #KhushiKeAasun #Blessed.”

Bhumi Pednekar has also received a sweet birthday wish from her sister Samiksha Pednekar. She shared a montage featuring the many moods of Bhumi and wrote, “Happiest birthday to my everything…my biggest blessing, strength, agony aunt and partner in life. I love you beyond words, Bhumi. You're the nicest, most gentle person I know (except when I wear your clothes), and I couldn't thank god & our parents enough for making you my sister. I love doing life with you…here's to many more adventures, a lifetime of love and togetherness, may this year be everything and more.” Well, Bhumi didn't miss the sweet gesture and was quick enough to drop a comment under the post. She said, “I love you so much, Samu.”Replying to the post, actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Best girl.”

Samiksha Pednekar has also dropped some photos and videos of Bhumi's birthday celebration on the sets of her next project. Here, the actress is seen posing with her friends.

In the next frame, the Pednekar sisters are smiling ear-to-ear for the camera. The note read, “On set with birthday girl aka Bhumi Pednekar aka Rita Ferreira.”

Bhumi Pednekar is currently shooting for Daldal. The thriller drama will mark her OTT debut. She will be seen as DCP Rita Ferreira. The series is based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazaar, reported news agency PTI.