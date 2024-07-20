About Last Night: Ishaan Khatter's Dinner Date With Rumored Girlfriend Chandni Bainz

Ishaan Khatter pictured with Chandni Bainz.

Ishaan Khatter has been making headlines for his relationship status. The actor was recently spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, model Chandni Bainz. The rumoured couple stepped out for a dinner date at a Mumbai eatery on Friday night and were photographed walking hand-in-hand. Flashbulbs popped as the two made their way out of a Mumbai eatery. Ishaan and Chandni have reportedly been dating since June 2023. Ishaan, previously, was rumoured to be in a relationship with his Khaali Peeli co-star Ananya Panday.

See photos from the date night here:

Earlier this month, the trailer of Ishaan Khatter's upcoming Netflix mystery drama limited series The Perfect Couple released. It is an adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand. The series features Nicole Kidman as the famous novelist Greer Garrison. On her on Instagram Stories, Chandni re-shared the trailer of the Netflix series and she wrote tagging Ishaan Khatter, "Can't wait."

Chandni Bainz is a Kuala Lumpur-based model. Currently, she is living in Mumbai. Ishaan and Chandni began dating last year and are frequently pictured together.

Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Pippa. Before that he starred in Phone Bhoot with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan made his acting debut with Beyond The Clouds, which was directed by Majid Majidi. He then starred in Dharma Productions' Dhadak in 2018, which marked the debut of late actor Sridevi's daughter Janhvi Kapoor. He also featured in the British miniseries A Suitable Boy, directed by Mira Nair.