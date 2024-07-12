The Perfect Couple Trailer: Ishaan Khatter Is One Of The Suspects In Nicole Kidman's Whodunnit

Ishaan Khatter in a still from The Perfect Couple. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of the Netflix mystery drama limited series The Perfect Couple is out and it was so worth the wait. An adaptation of the 2018 novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand, the series features Nicole Kidman as the famous novelist Greer Garrison. The stellar cast also includes Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Meghann Fahy and, wait for it, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter. The trailer showcases the story of a novelist named Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) whose son Benji (played by Billy Howle) is about to marry Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). What follows is one murder, multiple suspects and a classic case of a whodunnit. Ishaan Khatter, who plays the role of Shooter Dival, Benji's best friend, briefly appears at the end of the trailer.

Check out the trailer of The Perfect Couple here:

The official Instagram handle of Netflix US shared the trailer and wrote, "The perfect family. the perfect facade. THE PERFECT COUPLE is coming September 5. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Meghann Fahy, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, Isshaan Khatter, Billy Howle and Jack Reynor."

Sharing the trailer on social media, Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Just a tease. Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented, "Woohoo! Looks so good." Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend and model Chandni Bainz commented on the video, "What a tease(r)." Sharing the trailer on her Instagram stories, she wrote, "Can't wait Ishaan Khatter." Meanwhile, Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput wrote on her Instagram story, "Solid! Ishaan Khatter, so proud of you. You won brother."

The series has been directed by Susanne Bier and it will premiere on streaming giant Netflix on September 5. The series marks the second international project for Ishaan Khatter, following Netflix's British miniseries A Suitable Boy.