Pippa Celeb Review: Ishaan Khatter's Rumoured Girlfriend Chandni Bainz Gets 'Goosebumps'

Chandni Bainz pictured with Ishaan Khatter. (courtesy: varindertchawla)

The screening of actor Ishaan Khatter's film Pippa was held on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs and the family and friends of the cast were spotted attending the screening to cheer for the stars. Now, a day after the screening night, Ishaan Khatter's rumoured girlfriend, model Chandni Bainz reviewed his film on Instagram. Chandni posted a photo from inside the theatre. She wrote, “Goosebumps! Can't wait for everyone to experience the gripping and powerful story of Pippa on @primevideoin tomorrow. Heartiest congratulations to team Pippa (red heart emoji).” She also tagged Ishaan, Pippa director Raja Krishna Menon, AR Rahman and Mrunal Thakur.

Read her review below:

Besides Chandni, Ishaan's sister-in-law Mira Rajput also reviewed the film and shared a picture from inside the screening. On her Instagram story, she said, "Take a bow team Pippa! Fantastic film with a thumping heart, grit, evocative emotion and sincerity. So proud of you @ishaankhatter! Target destroyed! Music that thrills and kills!”

This is what Mira Rajput posted:

The screening of Pippa on Wednesday night was attended by a host of celebrities such as Mira Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neliima Azeem, Vidya Balan and others.

See how Ishaan Khatter and his family arrived for the screening:

Pippa is set against the 1971 India-Pakistan war and the tank battle film is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book titled The Burning Chaffees. The film, co-produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan and Priyanshu Painyuli.