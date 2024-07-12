Ishan Khatter's The Perfect Couple Trailer Gets Big Love From Rumoured Girlfriend Chandni Bainz

File photo of Ishan Khatter and Chandni Bainz. (courtesy: ishankhatter)

Chandni Bainz is super excited today. Reason? The trailer of her rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter's upcoming showThe Perfect Couple,is out. To show her support, Chandni re-shared the trailer of the Netflix series on Instagram Stories. The video was originally posted by Ishaan. In her caption, Chandni tagged the actor and wrote, “Can't wait,” accompanied by a heart emoji. Did we just hear you say “awww”? Ishaan and Chandni have reportedly been dating since June 2023. The two have been spotted together on several occasions.

Wait, there is more. Chandni Bainz also left a special comment under Ishaan Khatter's Instagram post. While uploading the trailer, Ishaan wrote, “Just a tease September 5, mark the date.” Reacting to the post, Chandni wrote, “What a tease(r).” Ishaan's father Rajesh Khattar said, “Wohoooo.” Actor Abhimanyu Dasani posted, “Massive.” Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar chimed in, saying, “Woohoo! Looks so good!” Singer Armaan Malik shared fire and raising hands emojis.

The Perfect Couple is an adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same name. The Netflix show features Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy. The project has been directed by Susanne Bier.

The trailer for The Perfect Couple features Nicole Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury, a novelist. Her son, Benji (Billy Howle), is set to marry Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). However, things take a dark turn with a murder, several suspects, and a classic whodunit mystery. Ishaan Khatter appears briefly at the end of the trailer as Shooter Dival, Benji's best friend.

Netflix dropped the trailer on YouTube with the caption, “Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season - until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy. Directed by Susanne Bier.”

The Perfect Couple will premiere on Netflix on September 5.