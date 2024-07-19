In Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's Vacation Album, A Glimpse Of Kids Zain And Misha

Mira Rajput shared this holiday picture. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the cutest couple in Bollywood. Agree? The couple has jetted off to an undisclosed location for a family vacation. They are joined by their kids—daughter Misha and son Zain. On Thursday, Shahid shared an adorable selfie from the trip with the love of his life. In the snap shared on Instagram Stories, Shahid is wearing a blue T-shirt, a baseball cap, and sunglasses. Behind Shahid, we can see Mira smiling at the camera. Shahid added a Bollywood touch to his caption and wrote, “Palat.” Shahid Kapoor shared another photo in which Mira Rajput's back is facing the camera. In the caption, Shahid playfully wrote, “Looking at me looking at you not looking at me…”

Mira Rajput also dropped a set of images from the fun-filled holiday. In the Instagram post, we can see the family of four enjoying their time together. “A very busy summer. Guess who planned it this year?” she wrote in the caption.

Here is another picture of Mira Rajput with her “lover”:

Wait, there's more. Shahid Kapoor shared two pictures with his bundles of joy—Misha and Zain. The side note read, “Just looking at em fly.”

On July 7, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their 9th anniversary. To mark the special occasion, the actor shared a black-and-white picture with his wife on Instagram. While uploading the photo, Shahid called Mira his “happy place.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married in July 2015. The lovebirds welcomed Misha in 2016, and Zain in 2018. On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, alongside Kriti Sanon.