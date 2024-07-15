Shahid Kapoor's Adorable Post For Daughter Misha And Son Zain. 'Super Daddy', Say Fans

Shahid Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: ShahidKapoor)

Shahid Kapoor loves to share famjam posts on Instagram on a regular basis. His latest Instagram entry is all about his daughter Misha and son Zain. Shahid Kapoor shared two pictures - he can be seen lifting his son and daughter. Shahid wrote in the caption, "Just looking at em fly." The post instantly drew reactions from the Internet. A fan wrote, "I love when you post with kids." Another fan wrote, "Super Daddy.....!!" Another fan wrote, "Love you the most, Sha, Mish & Zain. The favorite trio ever." Take a look:

Last week, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary together. Shahid Kapoor shared a gray scale picture with Mira Rajput. In the picture, the loving couple can be seen smiling. Shahid Kapoor wrote in the caption, "My HAPPY PLACE." Take a look at the post here:

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the rock-solid couples of the industry. They never shy away from showing love for each other. On Valentine's Day, Mira shared a mushy picture with Shahid Kapoor. Mira Rajput simply wrote in the caption, "Hi" and dropped a few emojis. Mira's post drew comments from fans and followers. A fan wrote, "Cuties." Another comment read, "My babies." Another comment read, "We love you." Take a look at what Mira posted:

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. He also featured in the action thriller Bloody Daddy. He also starred in Raj and DK's crime thriller series Farzi.