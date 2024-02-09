Mira Rajput Reviews 'OG Lover Boy' Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres today. The film that features Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, had a special screening for the actors' families and friends in Mumbai on Thursday night. Mira Rajput wouldn't have missed her husband's film for the world and so she watched it last night. On her Instagram stories, Mira Rajput reviewed the film. She wrote, "Complete laughter riot. Entertainment overload after ages. Love, laughter, dancing, masti and heart touching message at the end." For Kriti Sanon's performance, Mira Rajput wrote, "You were pitch perfect." For husband Shahid Kapoor, Mira added, "The OG lover boy. There is no one like you. You made my heart melt."

Mira Rajput signed off the post with these words, "Watch TBMAUJ now. Dil se hasaya. Stomach is hurting." Replying to Mira Rajput's note, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Miraaa! Thank you. I hope your kids love it too."

Check out out what Mira Rajput posted for the film:

Screenshot of Mira Rajput's Instagram story.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya showcases the story of an engineer (played by Shahid Kapoor), who falls in love with Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot, played by Kriti Sanon, which leads to a comedy of errors. The film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. The film has been directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

Shahid Kapoor married Mira Rajput in July in 2015. Their daughter Misha was born a year later in August. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also parents to a son named Zain, who they welcomed in the year 2018.