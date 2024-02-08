Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor And Mira Rajput Lead Celeb Roll Call At Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Screening

Kriti Sanon, Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor and others at a screening

It was a star-studded night on Thursday as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry attended the screening of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Kriti Sanon, who plays a robot Sifra in the film, kept her look causal in a black top and green pants. Also present at the event to support her older sibling was Nupur Sanon, who looked cute in a dress. Shahid Kapoor's cheer squad at the screening was his wife Mira Rajput, brother Ishaan Khatter and mom Neelima Azeem.

Take a look at the pictures from the night:

Others attending the screening were Janhvi Kapoor and couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani.

See how the stars dressed:

A day ahead of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's theatrical release, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon visited Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. The actor was spotted inside the temple premises in a beautiful yellow suit. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration. The romantic comedy has been helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. The film is set to release in theatres on Friday.

In a promotional interview with E Times, Shahid Kapoor spoke about dancing in a film after eight years and how Kriti Sanon outshone him in the title song. He said: “I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”