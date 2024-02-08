For Kriti Sanon, 'Dancing Is Love'. This Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya BTS Video is Proof

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon is excited and she has every reason to be. The actress' latest film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyais slated to release in theatres tomorrow [Friday, February 9] and the trailer and songs of the film have taken the internet by storm. The music album of the film has led to an onslaught of Reels and videos, in which fans are seen grooving to the catchy numbers. Now, Kriti Sanon has also shared a video in which she can be seen shooting for the title track. The clip shows the actress getting ready for the shoot, grooving to the beats and then performing the hook step with the ease of a veteran. “You can see how much I enjoyed this song! Dancing is LOVE! 1 Day to Go! #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya in theatres TOMORROW! P.S. Loving the reels of this hookstep!” she wrote

The title track Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which lends its name to the movie, is a remake of the song Teri Baaton (Your Words) from the 2004 album Storyteller by singer Raghav.

Kriti Sanon has been accompanied by Shahid Kapoor in all the songs that have been released so far, from the film. Shahid Kapoor, who began his career as a background dancer and was a member of celebrity choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance troupe, is one of the most celebrated dancers in Bollywood.

In a promotional interview with E Times, Shahid Kapoor spoke about dancing in a film after eight years and how Kriti Sanon outshone him in the title song. He said: “I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

To this, Kriti Sanon said, “I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He's sharp, knows his moves and is effortless.”

Admitting her love for dance, Kriti Sanon added: “And I do love dancing, and have loved it before I knew I could act. So, I think dancing has been my first love. I'm trained in Kathak because my mom thought, ‘She likes dancing, so let's give her a base and grounding'.”

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.





