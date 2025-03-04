<i>Pyaar Aata Hai</i>: Ishaan Khatter And Tara Sutaria Team Up A For A Shreya Ghoshal Song

To all those who were waiting for the first look of Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria's new song Pyaar Aata Hai, it's finally here. On Tuesday, Ishaan shared the first poster of his upcoming music video on Instagram.

The poster featured the two actors in an embrace. The smaller image shows Ishaan and Tara sitting together on a ledge. The background transitions from a snowy, mountainous landscape at the bottom to a soft, dreamy gradient of blues and whites at the top.

The side note read, "Every love story has a beginning. And ours starts tomorrow!"

Produced by Anshul Garg under Play DMF, Pyaar Aata Hai is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Rito Riba.

Talking about the project, popular singer Rito Riba said, “This song is special to me. Working with Shreya Ma'am has been a dream come true, and having Ishaan and Tara bring the song to life on screen is incredible. Huge thanks to Anshul sir, for making this happen!" reported News18.

The song will be released on March 7.

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in Netflix's web series, The Royals. The show also features Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar and Chunky Panday in key roles.

Last year in August, Netflix India announced the cast of The Royals with a video on YouTube. The clip opens its doors to large palace gates, where we are introduced to Ishaan Khatter's character dressed in a sherwani. A locomotion later, Bhumi Pednekar greets the camera with a bright smile. Bhumi is the belle of the ball as she sways with Ishaan Khatter on the dance floor. A royal romance of sorts is on the cards. We are then introduced to Zeenat Aman and Sakshi Tanwar dressed in all their festive finery.

"When an entitled Prince Charming meets a startup whiz, it's inevitable that they will bump heads! Will their ambitions collide, two worlds clash, or even spark a surprising romance?" read the official description of the show.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-part series will give us a glimpse into the lives of the royals.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was last seen in the OTT release, Apurva.



