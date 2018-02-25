Sridevi, From Child Star To Superstar. There Will Never Be Another Farewell, Sridevi. There will never be another like you.

Sridevi was born in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu on August 13, 1963. She began acting at the age of four in 1969 film Thunaivan. Malayalam film Poompatta won her a Kerala State Film Award for Best Child Artist in 1971. She also co-starred with late actress-politician Jayalalithaa in three films, including Adi Parashakti. In 1975, a year before Sridevi made her debut as a leading lady, she appeared in her first Hindi film, Julie, playing the sister of the heroine.



1976's Moondru Mudichu, opposite Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, was Sridevi's first lead role. She would go on to co-star with the two actors in several films, both Tamil and Hindi. Her best-known Bollywood collaborations with them are Chaal Baaz with Rajinikanth and Sadma with Kamal Haasan.



Sridevi's extensive filmography contains as many outings in Bollywood as it does down South. Her breakout film was 1983's Himmatwala, opposite Jeetendra, remembered for the song Nainon Mein Sapna. She went from strength to strength in the Hindi film industry, starring in memorable films such as Nagina and its sequel Nigahen. Her scene-stealing turn in Mr India included the iconic song Hawa Hawaii. The films Chandni and Lamhe helped Sridevi become the definitive 'Yash Raj heroine.'



After marrying producer Boney Kapoor, Sridevi took a break of some eight years before making what the film industry calls a comeback. 2012's acclaimed English Vinglish was the comeback of comebacks and Sridevi worked steadily ever since, appearing in Tamil film Puli and last year's MOM. She will be seen posthumously in a special appearance this year in Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero.Farewell, Sridevi. There will never be another like you.



Sridevi received the Padma Shri and won several Filmfare awards. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.



