Sridevi And Anil Kapoor's Last Lamhe. Video Of Them Dancing Goes Viral

Highlights
- Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai
- Sridevi, Anil Kapoor attended Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai
- They starred in super hit film Mr India together
Sridevi's death has left the film industry distraught. On Sunday, her Mr India director Shekhar Kapur posted a photo of himself with Sridevi from the sets of the film, writing: "You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you. You were never less than surprising."
This is what Shekhar Kapur posted.
You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It's devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film
Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starred in over 12 films together. Their credits include Laadla, Judaai, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Ram-Avtar, Sone Pe Suhaaga and Joshilaay. The standouts, however, are Mr India, in which Sridevi played a journalist on the track of an invisible superhero, played by Anil Kapoor; and Yash Chopra's Lamhe, in which Sridevi was cast in a double role of a mother and daughter.
Sridevi, recipient of the Padma Shri, was seen in last year's MOM. She filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which releases later this year.