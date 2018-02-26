Sridevi And Anil Kapoor's Last Lamhe. Video Of Them Dancing Goes Viral

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor co-starred in several films together

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 26, 2018 20:51 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sridevi And Anil Kapoor's Last Lamhe. Video Of Them Dancing Goes Viral

Sridevi and Anil Kapoor were co-stars of Mr India. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai
  2. Sridevi, Anil Kapoor attended Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai
  3. They starred in super hit film Mr India together
A video of Sridevi and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor dancing to Chittiyan Kalaiyaan at Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai last week has gone viral. It is one of the Internet's last memories of the actress, who died days later in her hotel. Sridevi, 54, accidentally drowned in the bathtub, a postmortem has revealed, reported Gulf News. She was believed to have been preparing for dinner with her husband Boney Kapoor. The Kapoors were in UAE for their nephew Mohit's wedding - Sridevi's older daughter Jahnvi did not attend but her sister Khushi did. The clip of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor dancing is a particularly wrench because of their shared cinematic history. They co-starred in several films, including the iconic Mr India and Lamhe, before Sridevi married Anil's brother Boney in the Nineties. Watch them dancing here:
 
 

#SRIDEVI AND #ANILKAPOOR DANCING AT WEDDING..

A post shared by Nishant Singh (@nishantsingh2580) on



Sridevi's death has left the film industry distraught. On Sunday, her Mr India director Shekhar Kapur posted a photo of himself with Sridevi from the sets of the film, writing: "You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you. You were never less than surprising."

This is what Shekhar Kapur posted.
 
 

You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you . You were never less than surprising. As a human being you were incredibly supportive of those you were close to. I remember when everyone was going at me for a film that was threatening to fall apart .. you fought for me like a tigress. You were so loyal to your Directors. It's unbelievable that you passed. Unexpected, sudden and shocking. It shook us all. We were waiting for Mr India 2 ! Honestly .. that film should have been made by now .. It's devastating for Boney, your daughters and your family .. I know up there you will still be looking forward to your daughters debut .. but we will never get over your presence on this Earth, Sri Devi ! #sridevi #mrindia #film

A post shared by @ shekharkapur on



Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starred in over 12 films together. Their credits include Laadla, Judaai, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Ram-Avtar, Sone Pe Suhaaga and Joshilaay. The standouts, however, are Mr India, in which Sridevi played a journalist on the track of an invisible superhero, played by Anil Kapoor; and Yash Chopra's Lamhe, in which Sridevi was cast in a double role of a mother and daughter.

Comments
Close [X]
Sridevi has not been flown back to Mumbai yet. As Bollywood waits, her colleagues and friends from the film fraternity converged on Anil Kapoor's home.

Sridevi, recipient of the Padma Shri, was seen in last year's MOM. She filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which releases later this year.

Trending

anil kapoor sridevisridevi deadmr india

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................