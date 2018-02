Sridevi And Anil Kapoor's Last Lamhe. Video Of Them Dancing Goes Viral

Highlights Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai Sridevi, Anil Kapoor attended Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai They starred in super hit film Mr India together

A video of Sridevi and brother-in-law Anil Kapoor dancing toat Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai last week has gone viral. It is one of the Internet's last memories of the actress, who died days later in her hotel. Sridevi, 54, accidentally drowned in the bathtub, a postmortem has revealed, reported Gulf News. She was believed to have been preparing for dinner with her husband Boney Kapoor. The Kapoors were in UAE for their nephew Mohit's wedding - Sridevi's older daughter Jahnvi did not attend but her sister Khushi did. The clip of Sridevi and Anil Kapoor dancing is a particularly wrench because of their shared cinematic history. They co-starred in several films, including the iconicand, before Sridevi married Anil's brother Boney in the Nineties. Watch them dancing here:Sridevi's death has left the film industry distraught. On Sunday, herdirector Shekhar Kapur posted a photo of himself with Sridevi from the sets of the film, writing: "You were the most exciting actress I ever worked with. Your energy on camera was scintillating. There was not a moment on screen that you did not have the audience in your grip. Be it an emotion, a comic moment, a dance. You were so innovative. You always did far far more than I asked of you. You were never less than surprising."This is what Shekhar Kapur posted.Sridevi and Anil Kapoor starred in over 12 films together. Their credits includeand. The standouts, however, are, in which Sridevi played a journalist on the track of an invisible superhero, played by Anil Kapoor; and Yash Chopra's, in which Sridevi was cast in a double role of a mother and daughter. Sridevi has not been flown back to Mumbai yet. As Bollywood waits, her colleagues and friends from the film fraternity converged on Anil Kapoor's home.Sridevi, recipient of the Padma Shri, was seen in last year's. She filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, which releases later this year.