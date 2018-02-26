Sridevi's Nephew Mohit Marwah And Wife Antara At Anil Kapoor's Home

Sridevi's nephew Mohit Marwah was photographed with wife Antara Motiwala at Anil Kapoor's house in Mumbai today. Sridevi had gone to Dubai to attend Mohit and Antara's wedding. The couple paid their last respects to Sridevi at Anil Kapoor's residence. Earlier in the day, other Bollywood celebrities and Sridevi's colleagues from the industry such as Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Jaya Prada were also photographed at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. The wedding festivities of Mohit and Antara had begun last week and Sridevi, husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi attended the wedding. Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai on Saturday and she will be brought back to Mumbai.
Yesterday, Mohit Marwah paid an emotional tribute to Sridevi and posted her photograph on Instagram with a heartfelt message, which read: "You were more than a legend. Your vacuum will always be felt."
Sridevi had posted these pictures from Mohit and Antara's wedding on her Instagram account. She welcomed Antara into the family with this post.
Sridevi posed with younger daughter Khushi (minus elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor).
Sridevi, star of blockbusters such as Nagina, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and Chandni, took a break of many years after marrying Boney Kapoor in 1996. She returned to the screen in 2012's English Vinglish and was last seen in 2017's MOM. Sridevi is survived by her husband and two daughters, Janhvi, who is filming her debut project Dhadak and was not in Dubai with the family, and Khushi.