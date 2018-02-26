Sridevi's Sadma Co-Star Kamal Haasan Pictured At Anil Kapoor's House

Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai on Saturday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 26, 2018 22:22 IST
Kamal Haasan photographed at Mumbai airport.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kamal Haasan was pictured at Anil Kapoor's house today
  2. Kamal Haasan and Sridevi co-starred in Sadma
  3. Sridevi attended her nephew's wedding in Dubai
Kamal Haasan arrived in Mumbai to attend his late colleague Sridevi's funeral on Monday. The actor was spotted at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence where several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor and others have been converging to pay condolences to the family. Sridevi and Mr Haasan co-starred in many films, both Tamil and Hindi including super hits like Sadma and Moondram Pirai, for which Mr Haasan received a National Award. Earlier, Kamal Haasan had mourned Sridevi's untimely death on Twitter and wrote: "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her." Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai, where she attended her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

See Kamal Haasan arriving at the Mumbai airport.
 
Kamal Haasan at Anil Kapoor's house.
 
This is what Kamal Haasan had tweeted.
 

The cause of Sridevi's death was initially reported to be a sudden cardiac arrest; however, recent forensic reports have suggested that Sridevi died of accidental drowning.

Celebs were pictured outside Anil Kapoor's residence today.
 
Sridevi and Kamal Haasan recently reunited on the red carpet of an award show in Mumbai. The duo were photographed together.
 
Comments
Sridevi debuted in the industry as a child actress. Later, Sridevi and Kamal Haasan co-starred in Tamil films like 16 Vayathinile and Guru. Sridevi was the star of blockbusters like Lamhe, Nagina, Mr India, Chaal Baaz and Chandni. Sridevi was last seen in MOM. His elder daughter Janhvi is currently shooting for her debut Hindi film Dhadak, also starring Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak is produced by Karan Johar and releases this July. Sridevi's body will be flown to Mumbai on a private jet and the last rites are expected to be performed tomorrow.

Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

