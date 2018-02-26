Sridevi's Sadma Co-Star Kamal Haasan Pictured At Anil Kapoor's House

Kamal Haasan arrived in Mumbai to attend his late colleague Sridevi's funeral on Monday. The actor was spotted at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence where several celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Karisma Kapoor and others have been converging to pay condolences to the family. Sridevi and Mr Haasan co-starred in many films, both Tamil and Hindi including super hits like Sadma and Moondram Pirai, for which Mr Haasan received a National Award. Earlier, Kamal Haasan had mourned Sridevi's untimely death on Twitter and wrote: "Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her." Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai, where she attended her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
- Kamal Haasan was pictured at Anil Kapoor's house today
- Kamal Haasan and Sridevi co-starred in Sadma
- Sridevi attended her nephew's wedding in Dubai
Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018
The cause of Sridevi's death was initially reported to be a sudden cardiac arrest; however, recent forensic reports have suggested that Sridevi died of accidental drowning.
Sridevi and Kamal Haasan recently reunited on the red carpet of an award show in Mumbai. The duo were photographed together.
Sridevi is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi.