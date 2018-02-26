Sridevi's Colleagues Tabu, Venkatesh And Others Pictured At Anil Kapoor's Home Tabu, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Telugu superstar Venkatesh and others visited actor Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home

312 Shares EMAIL PRINT Tabu and Farah Khan outside Anil Kapoor's home New Delhi: Highlights Sridevi will likely be brought to Mumbai later today Sridevi starred with Venkatesh in the 1991 Telugu film Kshana Kshanam Sridevi died at age of 54 Kshana Kshanam, were pictured at Mr Kapoor's residence this morning. Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai where she and several family members were attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, nephew of Anil and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor.



See pictures of the late star's colleagues at Anil Kapoor's residence - Farhan Akhtar was accompanied by his mother Honey Irani, who wrote Sridevi's 1992 film Lamhe. Saroj Khan, who choreographed Hawa Hawai from Mr India and many other iconic songs Sridevi featured in, was also present, as was producer Ritesh Sidhwani.



Last evening,





Sridevi will likely be brought back to Mumbai from Dubai later today after which a funeral will be held. Most of the family have returned to Mumbai already - Sridevi's older daughter Janhvi had not attended the wedding in Dubai because of work commitments; she had been accompanied by husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi. Her stepson Arjun Kapoor flew back to Mumbai yesterday from Amritsar where he was filming Namastey England.



Sridevi was adored for her performances in films like Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, Chaal Baaz, Himmatwala, Chandni and Khuda Gawah. Her 50-year career began when she was juust four and spanned several langugaes - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.



Sridevi was last seen in 2017 film MOM. Before her death, she filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's film Zero, coming up later this year.



Actress Sridevi's colleagues from the film industry have been paying her their last respects at her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home. Tabu, Farah Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Telugu superstar Venkatesh, who was Sridevi's co-star in Ram Gopal Varma's 1991 Telugu film, were pictured at Mr Kapoor's residence this morning. Sridevi, 54, died on Saturday in Dubai where she and several family members were attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah, nephew of Anil and Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor.See pictures of the late star's colleagues at Anil Kapoor's residence - Farhan Akhtar was accompanied by his mother Honey Irani, who wrote Sridevi's 1992 film. Saroj Khan, who choreographedfromand many other iconic songs Sridevi featured in, was also present, as was producer Ritesh Sidhwani.Last evening, Rekha, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and designer Manish Malhotra were spotted at Anil Kapoor's home Sridevi will likely be brought back to Mumbai from Dubai later today after which a funeral will be held. Most of the family have returned to Mumbai already - Sridevi's older daughter Janhvi had not attended the wedding in Dubai because of work commitments; she had been accompanied by husband Boney and younger daughter Khushi. Her stepson Arjun Kapoor flew back to Mumbai yesterday from Amritsar where he was filmingSridevi was adored for her performances in films likeand. Her 50-year career began when she was juust four and spanned several langugaes - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.Sridevi was last seen in 2017 film. Before her death, she filmed a special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan's film, coming up later this year.