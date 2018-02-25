Rekha And Other Stars Pay Last Respects To Sridevi At Anil Kapoor's Home

Highlights
- Rani, Karan and Manish arrived to pay their last respects to Sridevi
- Sridevi's funeral rites will be held tomorrow
- Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest on February 23
See pictures of Bollywood celebs at Anil Kapoor's residence:
Manish Malhotra, who had also been in Dubai with Sridevi for Mohit's wedding, posted this last image of them together and wrote, "This was our last picture together and just 4 days ago... I will never able to get over this loss."
Just a couple of days ago, Sridevi looked radiant in all of her pictures from the wedding ceremonies and showed no sign of illness. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had told news agency IANS that Sridevi had no sign of any heart ailment. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," he told IANS.
Messages of condolences in wake of Sridevi's death have been pouring in on social media since morning including that of President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political leaders, cricketers and many other prominent personalities.
Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018
Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018
Sridevi received the Padma Shri and won several Filmfare awards. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.