Rekha And Other Stars Pay Last Respects To Sridevi At Anil Kapoor's Home

Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown back to India, tomorrow morning

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 25, 2018 22:27 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Rekha And Other Stars Pay Last Respects To Sridevi At Anil Kapoor's Home

Rani Mukerjee at Anil Kapoor's residence

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rani, Karan and Manish arrived to pay their last respects to Sridevi
  2. Sridevi's funeral rites will be held tomorrow
  3. Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest on February 23
Rani Mukherji, Rekha, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and several others arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence to pay their last respects to actress Sridevi. Her untimely death has left millions of fans heartbroken, who queued up outside her residence to catch one last glimpse of the actress. Sridevi suffered a cardiac arrest on February 23, in Dubai, where in attendance to the wedding celebrations of her nephew Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were with her in her last moments. Sridevi's mortal remains will be flown back to India on Monday, for the funeral rites.

See pictures of Bollywood celebs at Anil Kapoor's residence:
 
rani mukerji ndtv

Rani Mukerji arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence to pay her last respects to Sridevi

 
anil kapoor ndtv

Anil Kapoor returned to Mumbai this evening. 

 
manish malhotra karan johar ndtv

Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were photographed at Anil Kapoor's residence

 
arjun kapoor ndtv

Arjun Kapoor made his way out of uncle Anil Kapoor's residence

 
nirvaan khan ndtv

Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan on his way to pay last respects to Sridevi


Manish Malhotra, who had also been in Dubai with Sridevi for Mohit's wedding, posted this last image of them together and wrote, "This was our last picture together and just 4 days ago... I will never able to get over this loss."
 


Just a couple of days ago, Sridevi looked radiant in all of her pictures from the wedding ceremonies and showed no sign of illness. Her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had told news agency IANS that Sridevi had no sign of any heart ailment. "We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack," he told IANS.

Messages of condolences in wake of Sridevi's death have been pouring in on social media since morning including that of President Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several political leaders, cricketers and many other prominent personalities.

Comments
Close [X]
Here's what they tweeted:
 
 
 

Sridevi received the Padma Shri and won several Filmfare awards. She is survived by husband Boney Kapoor and her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

Trending

Sridevi Deathanil kapoor residencesridevi death updates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorLIVE TV

................................ Advertisement ................................